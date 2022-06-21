Antonella Roccuzzo sublime: Lionel Messi’s wife reveals her curves and sets fire to Ibiza

Monday June 20, 2022, Antonella Roccuzzo shared several snapshots of her vacation with Lionel Messi and their three children. Argentina took the opportunity to reveal her dream body.

Since 2009, Lionel Messi has been making perfect love with the beautiful Antonella Roccuzzo. From their union were born three children, Thiago (9 years old), Mateo (6 years old) and Ciro (4 years old). Since the arrival of Messi as a striker at PSGhis wife regularly shares her new daily life in Paris, to her many subscribers on social networks.

Recently, she wanted to share some photos of his well-deserved vacation with all his little family. Indeed, with the end of the French football championship, Lionel Messi was able to take a vacation in Ibiza with his wife, his children as well as his friend Cesc Fabrecas and his wife Daniella Semaan. Vacationers decided to rent an amazing yacht to enjoy the sea and the sun.

Antonella Roccuzzo reveals her dream body in Ibiza

Lionel Messi’s wife, whom he married in June 2017, seems to be particularly enjoying the holidays away from the bustle of the Parisian capital. Monday June 20, Antonella Roccuzzo unveiled some photos of Ibiza to her 19.4 million subscribers. On the snapshots, she poses on the yacht, in a pretty turquoise swimsuit. The young woman is resplendent next to her husband and then alone, with the sea and the cliffs of the island behind her.

And it must be said that the pictures caused a sensation since the 34-year-old Argentinian showed off her dream body. With her tanned complexion, her visible abs and her magnificent curves, Antonella Roccuzzo is particularly sublime. Captioning her photo, which was liked by over 1.8 million people in less than a day, she wrote: “Isla Bonita“. A reference to Madonna’s famous song. The holidays seem particularly pleasant for the Argentinian footballer’s family.