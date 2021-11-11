Antonello: “Suning? Zhang clear. There is already a future sponsor jersey. On the stadium and Interspac … “

Speaking to Tutti Convocati, Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello spoke about many issues related to the Nerazzurri club

Andrea Della Sala

Speaking to Tutti Convocati, Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello spoke about many issues related to the Nerazzurri club, in particular the new stadium in Milan:

PROPERTY – “I refer to the statements of our president: long-term project. Beyond the rumors, we are all working on a long-term basis. Project started many years ago and resulted in the Scudetto, let’s proceed with this strategy and vision remains medium-long term period. Interspac? The project is being considered, at this particular moment it has not been deemed suitable yet, nothing has been presented “.

REOPENING – “We are better today, the situation has improved a lot. Already the fact of having 75% fills us with joy and also from an economic and financial point of view is important. We hope that as soon as possible, according to government directives, we can have 100 %. The expectations were those of an outdoor activity that can guarantee 100% safety compared to other activities that have 100% indoors and this leaves a little perplexing “.

DIFFIDENCE – “We managers are sorry to be surrounded by mistrust of the club. We hear the president regularly, we have constant and immediate contact. Inter fans are always a little suspicious, but the commitment made by the club is demonstrated by the facts and investments made in recent years. , from the resources made available. The renewals are proof of wanting to keep competitiveness high. Financial stability is a goal not only for Inter. “

STADIUM – “We are very satisfied, a fundamental first step. Now the technical tables have to be opened, there are some changes compared to the original plan, we must adapt to the requests of the Municipality. A fundamental step also for the city of Milan. The project is a compound of two different phases. The volumetric reduction will impact the real estate and not the part of the stadium. After two years, with a pandemic in between, we have considered it appropriate to review the volumetric indices now the technical works will begin. Winning project? We plan to announce it soon, first we will reopen the technical table to clarify the points of the resolution, but we will announce it shortly. To date, if we do not run into particular hitches, it is to arrive at 2027, phase two would start from there on for another 3 years. The primary objective is to have the new stadium as soon as possible and we hope it will be possible in 2027. At the Bernabeu they were lucky because they optimized the works during the pandemic, the first team played ava in Valdebebas “.

BROZOVIC – “Stronger clubs in negotiations with players? The relationship with our players is excellent, we must recognize the results of the last two years. We must recognize what the boys have brought, the performances must be adequately remunerated. Pandemic and economic situation lead to some reflections, it is correct to sit down at the table to find a situation. Brozovic is a fundamental player for the team, given his skills he is a strategic pawn for us “.

DERBY – “I can say that we are a more unique than rare case. Inter and Milan collaborate and also the derby was an example of the highest level, we played at European level. Behind there is a work done by the two clubs with a unique community of intent to to bring the two clubs back to leadership at European level. In full harmony but with maximum competitiveness on the pitch, an absolutely excellent climate “.

CHAMPIONS – “It is something we have been waiting for for a long time, we hope that Inzaghi will give this thing to the fans. It would also be important from an economic point of view, we hope it will be a good year”.

SPONSOR – “In a period of extreme difficulty we have found important sponsorships that will guarantee us important economic flows. We are signing significant commercial agreements. The brand on the pitch means that Inter is still very attractive, we are confident that we will be able to find other partners. Sponsor of the next shirt. year? We are safe, we already have a partner who will support us “.

MILAN POLICY – “It is a strategic direction that all clubs are reflecting on. Not only do clubs have to foot the bill for the pandemic, we need a balance to keep the football system moving forward. Clubs must have the opportunity to rebalance the economic issue. financial and players and agents must necessarily meet “.

BOND – “We are working for the bond to be refinanced by the end of the year. We cannot give any further news, but it is our goal and we do not see any critical issues”.

SCUDETTO – “Milan and Napoli are both strong, exciting league, I hope that Inter can do well and fight until the end for the best possible result.”

SUPERCUP – “We are in Italy at San Siro, a very attractive match, a guaranteed spectacle, the fans will be happy”.