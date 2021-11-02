Antonia Terzi, the engineer who grew up in Ferrari who invented the Williams’ walrus nose, is dead

Mourning in the world of Formula One. The fifty-year-old engineer Antonia Terzi, originally from the Lower Modena area, from the municipality of San Felice, a protagonist in the racing world of the early 2000s, died in a car accident that took place along a motorway in England. To give the news of the tragedy is the Official of Modena.

Graduated in Engineering from the University of Modena, Terzi had entered the racing department of Ferrari in Maranello, in the aerodynamics sector. Subsequently, Williams had hired her and had always appointed her as head of aerodynamics. It was Antonia Terzi who took care of the project, which in 2004 made its “walrus” nose debut with the Williams Formula One car.