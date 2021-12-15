Antonino Spinalbese, a new job in fitness (after Belén Rodriguez)

While Belén Rodriguez was paparazzi hand in hand with the 31-year-old actor and model Michele Morrone, the father of his daughter, Antonino Spinalbese, is busy in the gym.

After months of hard workouts in the gym documented with videos and photos on his Instagram profile, the former hair stylist of the salons Aldo Coppola decided it was time to give his great passion for fitness a chance, transforming it into a profession. To do so, he joined forces with his own personal trainer. The two have published content on their respective social accounts, announcing the project that should see the light in 2022, which is now upon us.

“One more step. Always one step further. Step by step. Tomorrow more than today. Why a fitness project? Beyond the boundless passion for a healthy lifestyle and training, fitness, the gym, sport can be a school of life. there are different combinations with everything that happens to us every day. The only way you can improve is to commit. You work, day after day, to bring home the desired results. Then there are the unexpected events, accidents for example, which knock you out for a certain period, but you are there, ready to get up. To demonstrate your strength and your stubbornness. In January we will work to involve you in what can be considered a clear and effective training routine. We will create something with which you can feel followed, guided, accompanied. There will be no lack of quality and professionalism. We are ready, you? ».

Meanwhile a veil of mystery remains on Spinalbese’s relationship with Belén Rodriguez. The two have not shown themselves together on social media for months, but a few weeks ago the photographers of Who they surprised the two smiling and (apparently) serene during one walk in the park with their little girl Luna Marì. What is certain is for the former hairdresser 2022 will open in the name of a new, adrenaline-fueled professional project.

