Antonino Spinalbese autoimmune disease and sport as “medicine”

Belen Rodriguez’s ex, Antonino Spinalbese, after discovering he has a serious autoimmune disease, got help from his personal trainer friend and started a new project

Lucia Resta

He has been in the center of gossip for nearly two years due to his relationship with Belen Rodriguez now Antonino Spinalbese has decided to come out and tell everything that has happened to him in the last year. He has been through all sorts of things, but the story with the Argentine showgirl, in all this, is only marginal. In a long video, of almost 10 minutes, published on his Instagram page, Antonino Spinalbese explained to his followers what he went through between accidents and serious health problems. The video has a direction behind it, it is professionally packaged, even the text is very accurate, because, in fact, it serves to launch a new project which, as far as we know up to now, has more to do with solidarity than with business.

Antonino Spinalbese, from hair stylist to trainer – Born on February 1, 1995, Antonino Spinalbese met Belen Rodriguez in 2020 and was a simple hair stylist, but with the passion for fitness always, as was immediately evident from his muscularly well-defined physique. After the birth of their daughter Luna Marí, in July 2021, the relationship between the two cracked. In the black and white video in which he explains his situation, Antonino mentions his love story, underlining how he, usually very reserved, found himself at the center of attention and how, after the arrival of his daughter, the relationship couple went into crisis. But later he had even more difficult problems to deal with.

Spinalbese’s health problems – Due to the stress of marital problems and persecution by the media, Antonino Spinalbese lived a period of deep stressas a result of which he began to lose weight, he became physically weak and precisely because of this weakness he fell and cracked two ribs. His mind was increasingly blurred, so much so that he lost reactivity and did not let him notice the presence of an abandoned tire on the highway. He had an accident, his car was torn apart, he remained attached to the IV for a few days, but luckily the trauma was mild. After a while, spending a day holding his daughter in his arms, he began to experience abdominal pain.

For Antonino Spinalbese autoimmune disease and fasting – Just warned the pain in the upper intestine, Antonino thought it was due to the effort made holding Luna Marí in his arms for a long time. The pain, however, lasted days and became more and more lacerating. So she decided to go to the hospital, where they have him immediately hospitalized and kept under observation for days. They did many tests, the doctors were initially “taciturn”, as the patient explains in the video, then in the end the diagnosis: one autoimmune disease with which, most likely, he will have to live with for life. After the diagnosis they kept him in the hospital for another ten days and he said that for those ten days the cure was “fasting accompanied by homogenized and white meals”. When he came out of the hospital, Antonino no longer recognized himself, he had lost 13 kg.

The physical problems of Spinalbese – Belen Rodriguez’s ex in the video explained well what sport means to him and what it was like to be completely different because of the disease: “For me the physical has always been the means to feel good about myself, even mentally. Seeing my silhouette in the mirror was like a terrible nightmare. “For Antonino Spinalbese the first period after hospitalization was psychologically dramatic:” I began to dress in a strange way so as not to be recognized on the street, I was pervaded by shame. Such a shame from stopping me from going to the gym, where that common social anxiety would be heightened. Until I met an old friend: Andrea “.

The help of a personal trainer friend – The figure of Andrea Audino, his friend and personal trainer, is fundamental in Antonino Spinalbese’s story and it is clear that he will have a very important role in the project that is about to start. The former hair stylist in fact said: “Andrea is not only the best personal trainer I know. Andrea is the person who reminded me that after a moment of pain there is a moment of glory”. Just the quote from the film’s sentence Unbroken, which Spinalbese also tattooed on one arm, is the common thread of his speech. He explained that Andrea inquired “in a maniacal way” about his pathology and has drawn up “an action plan with one goal: to bring back the real Antonino”. And so Spinalbese found his enthusiasm again because, he said, the mirror returned to show the “true shape” of him.

The will to help other sick people – After having rediscovered himself, for Antonino Spinalbese a period of reflection on people like him who, in the most diverse ways, have lived an experience like his, they have had moments in which they did not recognize their body, for which “looking in the mirror in the morning – says Spinalbanese – starts the day in the worst way. When you feel so bad that you can hardly find the strength to react” . So he decided to help other people who suffer from their physical fitness. The goal is to find the physical form that makes you feel good about yourself. He doesn’t want to make money, that’s why he involved Andrea, certain that he can help others too, but he can’t ask him to work for free. She talked to him anyway and Andrea found the right idea: a way to help as many people as possible, from anywhere in Italy, making sure that they can train with the two of them.

The solidarity project of Spinalbese and Audino – The will of the project by Spinalbese and Audino seems to be clear: to help those who have faced or are facing an illness to find or regain the physical form that makes them feel good and at peace with themselves. It was just right Audino to better explain what it is: and that is afree app for everyone with customized workout plans for muscle groups, for both men and women. The training program lasts 12 weeks with four training days per week plus a bonus abs day. The cards change every four weeks to ensure that the user does not get bored. Furthermore Audino and Spinalbese invite people who will follow the program to tell their stories “to motivate those who want to start over”.

in the meantime Spinalbese also dedicated himself to other solidarity projects: he was on the Ukrainian border to bring food and basic necessities to people in distress due to the Russian invasion. In short, Spinalbese is demonstrating that his life today is very different from the one depicted in the gossip pages in the period in which he attended Belen Rodriguez and that he is far from the superficiality of certain environments.