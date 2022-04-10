Antonio Banderas returns to his land to experience Holy Week in Malaga

After two years without being able to celebrate Easter due to the restrictions by Covid-19, Antonio Banderas He has returned with great enthusiasm to his homeland, to relive the passion of Palm Sunday.

The actor has immersed himself in religious tradition, becoming one more of the brotherhood of the Virgin of Tears and Favors.

In family

Antonio Banderas has gone to the church of San Juan Bautista in the company of his younger brother, Javier and her sister-in-law, for the lighting of candles to the Virgin, an act that is celebrated every Passion Saturday, as tradition dictates.





Antonio Banderas | gtres



The actor processes a great devotion to the Virgin of Tears. That church represents a lot for his family, since it was where his parents got married and where he was baptized, and where he goes punctually every Holy Week.

He didn’t even miss this special date in 2017, when he had a heart attack, nor when he lived in the United States.

“Palm Sunday in Malaga. The spiritual unites with tradition, with identity, with art, with popular culture and with social and solidarity work,” wrote Antonio Banderas on his Instagram account.

This year, with more fervor than ever, Antonio Banderas has served as butler of the throne, under the white tunic and hood, in the first year of relative normality.

Who we have not seen has been the daughter of Antonio Banderas, Stella del Carmenbut surely she has enjoyed the Malaga tradition, which her father has taught her closely since she was little, and which she has later reflected in her line of perfumes.

Stella del Carmen moved to Malaga with her father to help him with the musical ‘Company’, which premiered a few months ago.

