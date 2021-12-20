Antonio Benedetti: “Personalized medicine for gastrointestinal diseases”

In the last twenty years the level of treatment, both as a therapy and as a technique, has grown tremendously. Biological drugs are decisive and non-invasive

19/12/2021 – by Pierfrancesco Curzi

Forget it jealousies and infighting between professionals in the wards. The gastroenterology sector of the Marche University Hospital, in Ancona, where the Clinic and the Division collaborate to the point of forming a large operational unit, the Gastroenterological Area. It is coordinated by Professor Antonio Benedetti, dean of the discipline in Torrette.



Professor, is it wrong to consider this reality a magnificent anomaly?

«The internal organization of gastroenterology is no longer a problem, the union of intentions is common as well as planning and ideas. In the last year we have refined the machine even more by activating a clinical-endoscopic department with 41 beds and divided the activity into various operational fronts ».

What are these fronts?

«The head of the division, Dr. Emanuele Bendia, is one of the leading experts in digestive endoscopy, for example. Then there is the departmental operational unit that deals with liver diseases coordinated by Professor Gianluca Svegliati Baroni and the Biliopancreatic Diseases unit followed by Professor Marco Marzioni. The other major fields in which our area is engaged are Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases and Celiac Disease. In close collaboration with our unit work other specialists in the surgical, radiological, anatomical-pathological, internist, oncological, nutritional area etc. We have been good at putting in place multidisciplinary teams, transversal working groups ».

In practice, how has this discipline changed in recent years?

“At one time cases of hepatitis C were treated with difficulty, today they are fought with drugs of the highest level, to the point that scholars think they can eradicate it by 2030. The quality of treatment has increased a lot over the last twenty years , perhaps even less, with, not only drugs or therapies, but also techniques. Take liver metastases, if in the past dealing with them was considered a contraindication, today management from a therapeutic point of view requires it. Lifestyles have changed and pathologies have also changed. Pancreatitis has seen an increase in cases, as have pancreatic cysts as well as biliary tract tumors. Diseases of the digestive system are in second place globally, behind only cardio-respiratory diseases, to understand which pelvis we are talking about “.

How much does it affect your lifestyle?

«Food plays a central role in the relationship with the dynamics of the sector. Pancreatic diseases have increased exponentially and a lot is also linked to diet. Fortunately, biological drugs have also been created that can play a decisive and non-invasive function ».



And the relationship with patients?

«With applied precision medicine, everything has changed, including the relationship with patients. Each of them has a separate path. Today the serious patients who arrive in Torrette are followed at 360 °, case by case, and placed in special agendas. You enter with a symptom and leave with a clear therapy, everything is easier for them too. Let me give you another example related to the management of chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases. A multidisciplinary clinic is active for these patients, the Ibd Unit, coordinated by all the figures in the area. We think of Crohn’s disease which mainly affects young patients. Once there was only cortisone, with all the side effects of the case, now research has produced exceptional drugs ».

From the surgical point of view, which approach is favored?

“Biliary complications, I will give an example, are no longer addressed by opening the abdomen as but by endoscopy. Then there is the applied concept of artificial intelligence which here at Torrette and in our endoscopy section is no longer a single experiment, but a reality. That said, the importance of transplants should not be forgotten. Transplant surgery is the extreme solution to the pathologies of our competence, I am thinking of cirrhosis, both for alcohol abuse and for metabolic or infectious forms ».

In your operational area, are you able to follow all the cases that arise, even if with different levels of severity?

«We do our best, but it is clear that the Torrette hospital must increasingly deal with high-profile treatments, leaving minor cases to the local medicine. I say this to diversify the paths. If we want to tackle the most complex pathologies, we cannot deal with even the mild ones, so as not to become congested and in the end not doing either thing well. Community hospitals will serve this purpose and the reform of the system, which we are trying to put into practice at the national level, must go in that direction ».

Covid has put a strain on all healthcare …

“Covid, in some ways, in addition to having overwhelmed us with deaths and haywire hospitals, has taught us how to diversify the paths and skills between hubs and local medicine, to avoid structural collapse”.

Is the generational change in gastroenterology guaranteed?

«Our specialization school of the Polytechnic University of Marche is among the first in Italy. There has been a boom in enrollments and we have 32 trainees on the launch pad ».

THE PROFILE

Professor Benedetti is Director of the Clinic of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Emergency Endoscopy of the Ospedali Riuniti of Ancona, and of the School of Specialization in Gastroenterology at the University of Ancona. Since last year he has been the National President of the Italian Society of Gastroenterology and President of the Italian Federation of Scientific Societies of Digestive System Diseases.