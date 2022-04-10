Antonio Briseño and César Huerta discussed on the Chivas bench

After Guadalajara’s draw against Toluca, the Flock players were made of words and had to be separated by their teammates

At the end of the matchday 13 of the Clausura 2022 between Toluca Y Chivas the defender of the Flock, Antonio Brisenofaced on the bench with his teammate Cesar Huerta. Some other players Guadalajara They had to intercede to prevent the outbreak of anger from escalating.

The Guadalajara defender vehemently complained to Vegetable garden, who also rebuked his partner. As they headed to the locker room, Briseno touched the head ‘Chinese’which responded with a slap, in clear disapproval.

The confrontation between the two occurred moments after Toluca tied at Chivaswho played with a man down from the 24th minute, with a goal by Leonardo Fernández in stoppage time.

Guadalajara not only played with one man less, due to the expulsion of defender Carlos Cisneros, but also was left without technical director Marcelo Michel Leaño, who was kicked off the field at 92 after complaining to the referee.

In a press conference after the game, the technical assistant of the ChivasFrancisco Robles, assured that the altercation was due to frustration over the unexpected result and that it did not happen to adults.

Antonio Briseño made words with César Huerta on the Chivas bench after the draw in Toluca. imago7

“It was everyone’s frustration. We ended up not so happy,” Robles said. “There were claims and what had to be said was said in the locker room and the team is fine. It’s not the best, but those who have played soccer know that it gets hot. They all ended well.”

With the tie, Chivas they stagnated in position No. 14 with 14 points and lost the opportunity to get into playoff positions.

For its part, Toluca It remains in eighth position with 18 points, but if it lost it could have dropped to ninth, behind San Luis, which reached 17 units.