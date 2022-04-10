Antonio Briseño and César Huerta fight after Chivas draw | VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

pressure in Chivas it increases game by game because the victories are not constant and the frustration of the players becomes more evident and that was the case of Antonio Briseno Y Cesar Huertawho staged a fight at the end of the duel against Toluca.

It was moments after the hissing Oscar Macias signaled the end of the match, a tie at one goal thanks to a last minute goal from Leo Fernandezthat the spirits were heated in the bank of the Guadalajara.

there the Briseno Chicken harshly claimed his companions, especially the chinese orchardwhom he took by the hair and he responded with a slap to the face.

Immediately came men like Raul Rangelsubstitute goalkeeper Sacred Flockto calm down and separate the quarrelsome.

The Guadalajara does not find the results and barely adds 14 points in 13 days of the Closure 2022placing for now in position 13 of the classification, without access to the zone of Repechage.

‘There was talk in the dressing room’; Chivas assistant explained anger

Francis Xavier Roblesauxiliary of Chivasattended a press conference to talk about the game, since the coach Marcelo Michel Leano He was sent off in the final minutes of the duel. Robles explained the anger between the players and assured that when entering the locker room the issue that arose from “the frustration”.

“It was everyone’s frustration, we all ended up not very happy. Yes there were some claims out there, but in the end now what had to be said was said in the locker room and the situation is fine in the sense that we didn’t get to anything else. Untill there. It’s not the best, but it was frustrating because everyone those who have played soccer know that sometimes one gets hot. The two made words and in the end everything ended well, “said Robles.

The assistant refused to talk about the arbitration work of Oscar Macias Romowho in addition to expelling Carlos Cisnerosgave seven minutes of compensation and expelled firewood. This added to the fact that he had scored a penalty against Chivasthat he VAR corrected.