Antonio Brown accuses Tom Brady of lying to him so that he would play injured and with broken bones

After starring in the biggest scandal in the 2021 NFL, Antonio Brown attacked Tom Brady again and accused him of making him play injured and with broken bones in Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown walked out on Brady and the other Buccaneers players while they played the New York Jets in NFL Week 17 2021 and speculation immediately began about why Antonio left the grid in such an unexpected way.

Through an official statement, Antonio Brown revealed why he left Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL game. The recipient showed an MRI showing broken bone fragments in one of his ankles. Boom! The scandal broke and almost two months later came a new attack.

Antonio Brown pointed out that the Buccaners intentionally tried to injure him by making him enter the game injured. He then hit Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, pointing out that he told him to walk out of the game if he couldn’t run, and lastly, attacked Tom Brady by accusing him of being a liar.

Antonio Brown accuses Brady of lying to him so he could play with broken bones in the NFL

“Tom said he would throw it (the ball) if he came to play hurt, I came. He didn’t throw it away imagine being hurt, having to play with this and being lied to too”, Antonio Brown stated in the indictment against Brady.