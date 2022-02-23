Antonio Brown ‘evidence’ on Buccaneers, Arians and Brady ‘crime’ explodes against him

The controversial player revealed the alleged evidence against Bruce Arians, who would have made him play injured, but instead of clarifying his situation, what he did was make it worse.

One of the controversies that ignited the 2021-2022 season of the National Football League (NFL) starred in it Anthony Brown after abandoning Tampa Bay Buccaneers in full game during Week 17.

Then they were eliminated at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, and without penalty or glory, he made fun of who his teammates were until recently. Brown had claimed that his actions were justified and did not hesitate to point to Bruce Arians.

The head coach of the team would have placed him to play injured, specifically with one of his battered ankles. For weeks, the wide receiver stated that he would publish evidence and finally didAlthough nothing went as expected.

They riddle Antonio Brown in networks

Antonio Brown published through his Instagram Stories, an MRI that really showed a problem in his right ankle. As he explained, several people noticed the date of the study and they quickly made it public.

The medical test had the player’s data in the upper right corner, although the date was October 15, 2021. The accounts were immediate: An October 2021 resonance + Buccaneers vs Jets on January 02, 2022.

Clearly, little more than two months between the evidence presented and his retirement from the field. Although some claim that the injury did not heal completely, others say that it is a lack of evidence, to which Anotnio Brown could answer affirmatively after delete post once he realized problem that exploded in social networks.