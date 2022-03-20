Antonio Brown reveals his possible next franchise in the NFL

Antonio Brown decides to play with the world of the NFL giving clues as to which would be his next team in the NFL. Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson: Listen up!

There is still a long way to go before the 2022 season of the National Football League (NFL), but there are several important players without a team. One of them, undoubtedly the most controversial and complicated of all, is the receiver Anthony Brown.

Brown spent his last two seasons with Tampa Bay Buccaneerswhere did he go for his friend Tom Brady. There, the WR got his first ring of superbowl largely thanks to the quarterback. However, things did not end well.

Before the end of the last season, came the infamous game where AB decided to leave his team and go to the locker room, stripping off all his franchise apparel. Then, was cut by the Bucs and since then he is a free agent. But now he gives clues about his future.

Previously in a program he had told Jerry Jonesthe owner of Dallas Cowboys, let him look for it to sign it. However, with the latest news about the new destination of deshaun watsonit seems that the star decided on another team, and is a direct rival of Pittsburgh Steelersfranchise in which he spent most of his career.

Antonio Brown picks Cleveland Browns

“Cleveland Antonio Browns CAB“, the player posted on his Twitter account about cleveland browns. This came after the signing of QB Watson, in a clear nod to the organization. “Take the Browns to the Super Bowl, not ToiletBowl”he tweeted afterwards, referring to ToiletBowl to the match between the two worst records of the season.