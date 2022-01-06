Antonio Cassano hospitalized for Covid – Chronicle

Genoa, January 5, 2022 – Antonio Cassano is hospitalized for Covid in the infectious disease department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. The former blue was hospitalized on January 2 after staying at home for a few days with symptoms. Cassano is vaccinated with two doses. His conditions immediately improved and “tomorrow he will return home”, the general director of San Martino Salvatore Giuffrida told Ansa. “When it arrived it had a saturation of 95”.

The bulletin of January 5: new record of infections

“Antonio is in the hospital and he’s fine”, his wife reassured on Instagram, Carolina Marcialis, also refuting rumors that her husband is not vaccinated. The former striker of Rome, Sampdoria and Nazionale had tested positive just before Christmas, then over the days the worsening with the decision to take him to San Martino where he is followed by the team of the professor Matteo Bassetti. “He had two doses of the vaccine – underlines Bassetti – and therefore did not have one bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Cassano felt unwell and was very worried. But in a couple of days everything was resolved “.

Visa problems in Australia: Djokovic stuck on a plane

The director of the infectious diseases department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa then reported the words of the former footballer: “I took a good scare, but it went well. I am happy to be able to go home “. According to a note from the hospital, in fact,” it is likely that tomorrow he will be discharged to continue the hospitalization at his home “.