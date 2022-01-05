Antonio Cassano positive for Covid and hospitalized for complications, the former Romanista: “I’m fine”

Antonio Cassano, who tested positive for Covid at the end of December, was hospitalized at the San Martino hospital in Genoa after his condition worsened. His health is currently not serious, but the doctors have decided to keep him under control. Following him is Professor Matteo Bassetti. «I thank Professor Bassetti and his staff, they have been truly exceptional. How am i doing? Now super good, indeed: more »he told” Il Secolo XIX “. The presence of a mild is not excluded pneumonia.

His wife Carolina Marcialis had talked about the infection of his family on Instagram: «I am negative and so are the children. Antonio is positive and has been in isolation for days »his words.

Antonio Cassano has spent Christmas and New Year in isolation and today he was taken to hospital to monitor his health conditions, which are of no concern. His wife posted their latest family photo together on December 25 on Instagram. «For all those who asked me if I slept with Anto which is positive: obviously not! Since December 24, all 4 have slept in a different room and ate in shifts to avoid contagion, “he wrote.

After the news of the positivity, Carolina Marcialis explained that “Antonio is well and is vaccinated with two doses ». On Twitter the former team-mate of the National team Claudio Marchisio commented on the news: “Hoping that it is nothing serious, best wishes for a speedy recovery Antonio”. Last year, during a direct social media session with Bobo Vieri and Francesco Totti, Cassano had made fun of the former captain of Rome on the Covid issue: “You took it and you screwed up”.