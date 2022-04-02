Antonio “Chago” Santiago Vázquez, secretary of the DTOP during the tenure of Luis A. Ferré, dies

The doctor Antonio “Chago” Santiago Vazquezsecretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) during the tenure of former Governor Luis A. Ferré, died on Thursday.

In a post on his social networks, Governor Pedro Pierluisi lamented the loss of the environmental engineer and highlighted his career and contribution to Puerto Rico’s infrastructure.

“’Chago’ as we knew him, was an illustrious Puerto Rican who contributed greatly to the development of our infrastructure, to the field of civil engineering, including his teaching at the UPRM (Mayagüez University Campus of the University of Puerto Rico), and the conservation of our environment, while honoring public service,” said Pierluisi.

For her part, the secretary of the DTOP, Eileen Vélez Vega, highlighted that Santiago Vázquez “was part of the conceptualization of works such as the Puerto Rico highway system, the Urban Train, the PR-10 and the Northern Superaqueduct, whose plant has your name”.

“We will always remember him for his impeccable and honest career in the service of Puerto Rico,” he added.

In interview with The new day in 2015, from his residence in San Juan, Chago Santiago -who fathered four children with his wife Ana Julia- he expressed concern at seeing a society that cannot imagine the effort it took to build today’s Puerto Rico.

“I have dedicated 60 years of my life as a teacher, a government employee, with my own firm, a small investor, I have done everything. I started out as a laborer. We made enormous progress, I saw the progress. I started with (former governor) Mr. Luis A. Ferré as secretary of public works. Here we are in 2015 with crises of all kinds. We look at (the Department of) Health and they cannot pay the debt. We helped create the Highway Authority, but it is mired in $7 billion in debt,” he estimated at the time.

“In 1970 we sold $25 million in bonds and we believed that with that we were going to change the world. A substantial change in public policy had been made, charging people to use the roads. As always the politicians of the time said: ‘If we charge people to use the roads it will kill us’. I told them: ‘They’re not going to kill us’ if we let them alternate,” he said in that interview seven years ago.

In addition to directing DTOP, Santiago Vázquez was head of agencies, projects and advisor to various government administrations.

He was a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, the University of Minnesota, and Northwestern University in Chicago.