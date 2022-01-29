Antonio Condurro, master of pizza, dies. Julia Roberts shot a scene

Antonio Condurro, dean of Neapolitan pizza makers, the last of the 13 children of Michele, founder of the homonymous pizzeria in Forcella, in the heart of the historic center of Naples, died.

Antonio Condurro passed away, unfortunately, tonight, after having dedicated his entire life to the pizzeria, together with his brother Salvatore, the first of 13 children. He had also made pizzas for the Americans during the Great War. Left alone, Antonio has preserved the family tradition by serving only the pizzas Margherita and Marinara to his customers. Due to Covid, he had begun to stop attending the club, which he continued to follow from home. The daughter Daniela and the grandson Alessandro take care of Michele’s project in The World.

The pizzeria today closed for mourning.

Antonio Condurro was born in 1932, he would have turned 90 in February. To make the announcement his family with a post on the Facebook page of the historic pizzeria. His place was chosen in 2009 as the set for a scene from “Eat, Pray, Love”, in which Julia Roberts was enjoying a pizza.

“Naples says goodbye to Antonio Condurro, master pizza maker, witness of an ancient tradition of excellence”. Thus the president of the Chamber, Roberto Fico, on Twitter recalls the death of the dean of Neapolitan pizza makers, expressing his “most sincere closeness” to his family.

On social media, his daughter Daniela wrote a heartfelt message.

“Thanks Dad, for all you have done for us, for making us strong and courageous, I will always love you my dad !! I wish I could still hear your voice, I miss the laughs we used to make, I miss your smile, your eyes, I miss seeing you on the sofa watching TV. I have to say sorry and thank you … Sorry for all the times I didn’t understand, for all the times I didn’t tell you TVB, sorry for the missed hugs, for the unspoken words, for the mistakes I made, but above all thanks because you have been a father and you will never stop being one. Without you I would never have made it, even if you are no longer with us your memory and your smile will never be forgotten !!!! You had so many friends who loved you, because you had something different, you were always present, always available, you were everyone’s friend, you were and you are my pride. Today more than ever I have realized how important you have been in my life, and for the next few years I will keep these precious memories in my heart. Hi dad… indeed… hi Pizzaiolo… ..have a good trip.

Your Daniela. “