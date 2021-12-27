Antonio Condurro, the pizza maker from Forcella, dies. In her club Julia Roberts shot a choice that became a cult

He was the last son of the owner of the most famous pizzeria in the world: “Da Michele” in the Forcella district of Naples. Antonio Condurro, born in February 1932, died a few months before turning 90. And he too, who with his brother Salvatore had continued his father’s business, made history. Because personalities from the international star system have passed through his restaurant. Starting with Julia Roberts, who shot a cult scene in the pizzeria. «I don’t even know how many times the scene was shot – Condurro said in 2009 – a bite, a slice of daisy, basil …. But Julia Roberts doesn’t swallow even a bite. I wonder how he can resist our pizza ». It was the shooting of «Eat, pray and love», a film that told the Italian flavors in a cult film shot in the heart of Naples.

The clapperboard

The choice of production fell on the restaurant in Condurro, with the marble tables and the oven with a gigantic charcoal mouth that produces only daisies and marinades, as a temple of pizza. Don Antonio, like an elf, went in and out of the restaurant, he wanted Julia to savor his specialty: “but she is so thin, beautiful but thin, that I think she will give me little satisfaction”. But the greatest satisfaction will be given to him by the troupe who at the end of the take will melt into a thunderous applause to show the absolute enthusiasm towards a symbolic dish of Naples. «This is our job, and we know how to do it well. They’ve even invited us to the United States, but I don’t know if I want to get away from Forcella »said Don Antonio with his white T-shirt, like his trousers and his smile soiled with flour. But this was not the only opportunity for the pizzeria “Da Michele”: even Jude Law, while shooting some scenes of “The Pope”, wanted to taste the pizza of the Condurro family. And even the “Comme des Garcon” brand wanted to celebrate the pizzeria with a dedicated t-shirt.