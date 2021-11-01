Sports

Antonio Conte at Tottenham: the coach is in London. The news

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

While United are arriving in Italy for the Champions League away match in Bergamo, Antonio Conte left Italy today not to go to Manchester, the city in which it seemed destined before the away match that the Red Devils won at Tottenham, but precisely to take the place of Nuno Espirito Santo as manager of the Spurs. Tottenham-Manchester Utd was in fact the match that decreed the end of the relationship with the Spurs for Nuno Espirito Santo. And compared to last summer, when Conte had met Paratici and Levy, courted by the London club without accepting the job, today the former Inter coach is convinced. Fabio Paratici called him in memory of the years spent with Juve (they won 3 league titles together) and the meeting between the parties is underway. The signing of the contract until 2023 is imminent.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The FIGC has confirmed the exclusion of Chievo Verona from Serie B

July 15, 2021

The renewal of Belotti is always on the agenda, what does he do?

18 hours ago

Serie A results: goals and highlights of the 11th matchday

23 hours ago

Sampdoria, Ferrero confirms D’Aversa: “Responsibility to the team”

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button