Antonio Conte at Tottenham: the coach is in London. The news

While United are arriving in Italy for the Champions League away match in Bergamo, Antonio Conte left Italy today not to go to Manchester, the city in which it seemed destined before the away match that the Red Devils won at Tottenham, but precisely to take the place of Nuno Espirito Santo as manager of the Spurs. Tottenham-Manchester Utd was in fact the match that decreed the end of the relationship with the Spurs for Nuno Espirito Santo. And compared to last summer, when Conte had met Paratici and Levy, courted by the London club without accepting the job, today the former Inter coach is convinced. Fabio Paratici called him in memory of the years spent with Juve (they won 3 league titles together) and the meeting between the parties is underway. The signing of the contract until 2023 is imminent.