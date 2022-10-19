Antonio Conte declares his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo – Foot11.com

Before facing Manchester United in the Premier League, Antonio Conte paid a fine tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is going through a complicated period in the colors of the Red Devils. More

Tale incenses Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham moves on the lawn of Manchester United as part of the 12th day of the Premier League. The Spurs could stay in contact or even overtake Manchester City in the event of a victory. But for Antonio Conte, it will also be an opportunity to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, who had hurt the Italian’s team the previous season, scoring a hat trick at Old Trafford. At a press conference, Conte paid a vibrant tribute to the Portuguese international.

“I think I’m the last person to have doubts about the qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo, because last season. And I’m crossing my fingers that it doesn’t happen again. We are talking about an extraordinary player, a top player and we are talking about a player who continues to make a difference. Cristiano and (Lionel) Messi have made footballing history over the past 10-15 years. I think there are no words strong enough to describe the greatness of these players. I have great admiration for Cristiano, and for his professionalism. We lost to him, not to United last season. » Antonio Conte, on Cristiano Ronaldo in a press conference

Tottenham and pragmatism

Tottenham started their season perfectly, with 23 points in ten games, as many as Manchester City. Seven wins, two draws and one defeat (against Arsenal), a more than satisfactory record for Antonio Conte’s team, which shows great pragmatism. Carried by Harry Kane and Heung Min Son, she manages to take advantage of the slightest mistakes of her rivals to make the difference. Never flamboyant, even less spectacular (apart from the crazy meeting against Leicester), Tottenham is more than ever in the fight for the podium in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte, current Tottenham manager (Icon Sport)

This Wednesday, against Manchester United, Spurs will have the opportunity to take off and continue to put pressure on Manchester City, while the two teams still have to meet twice, after the postponement of the seventh day, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While waiting to face the Citizens, Tottenham will want to continue their good season against a candidate for the podium, the Red Devils.