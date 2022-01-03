Antonio Conte has his say clearly about Lukaku and Chelsea

Wednesday, in the semifinal of English League Cup, Antonio Conte will return for the first time as an opponent a Stamford Bridge because, with his Tottenham, will address the Chelsea, who has coached for two seasons, since 2016 to the 2018, before arriving atInter In the 2019 then concluding his two-year adventure in the Nerazzurri with the Scudetto won in the last championship of A league.

In Chelsea-Tottenham Lukaku there may not be, Conte has his say

But in the London derby the day after tomorrow he could be missing Romelu Lukaku, protagonist with Conte dei due anni on the Nerazzurri side of the Navigli and currently at the Blues but left at home for having given a nostalgic interview to Inter on the occasion of the match on the twenty-first day of Premier League against the Liverpool finished 2-2. When asked what you think about the current situation of the Belgian striker, who joined Chelsea from Inter last summer, Conte replied as follows:

“He is a player from another team. It would be disrespectful to talk about him and Chelsea too. It is better to play against a team that has all the players and also for those who watch it is better that the champions are on the field ”.

In short, first he says he does not want to talk about Lukaku, then instead he spoke all right: Lukaku has to play because he is a champion. A pretty good message addressed to Thomas Tuchel.

Conte returns as an opponent at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday

On his return to the lair of the Blues here is the answer of the 52-year-old native of Lecce.

“It will be a great thrill for me to return to Stamford Bridge, for the first time since I left Chelsea. Together we have done an important and good job and I must also say thanks to the club that gave me the opportunity to have my first experience in England. But now I’m the Tottenham manager and I want to give 100% to this club to improve the team. “

Conte judges the chances of Tottenham and the risks of postponing the match

There is a risk that, due to the increase in infections from COVID-19, the game can even be postponed, or at least that the Spurs they may be lacking in some fundamental piece, but Conte says that you have to adapt anyway.

“We have to be ready to find the right solution. It is certainly not easy for a coach to change the plan he has in mind, especially when you play so often. Then you find yourself with players who are positive and you have to change everything… ”.

Conclusion on the chances of Tottenham against a team like Chelsea that it still is reigning European champion.

“To win you have to build first and at the moment Chelsea are more ready to win, as they proved by winning the Champions League. We have ample room for improvement to become a team that has many expectations of victory “.

