Antonio Conte is the new Tottenham manager

Italian manager Antonio Conte has been signed by Tottenham Hotspur to replace Nuno Espírito Santo, who was removed from his post on Monday following a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United last Saturday. Conte – who signed a contract expiring in the summer of 2023 – will therefore return to coaching six months after his last assignment at Inter, where he won the Scudetto, and will meet the manager Fabio Paratici, with whom he began a long cycle winning at Juventus in 2011.

Tottenham are currently ninth in the Premier League and third in their Conference League group. In recent weeks the team has always had a very inconsistent performance, suffering clear defeats in the league also against Arsenal and Chelsea.

