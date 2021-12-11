Antonio Conte, nostalgia for Italy? The gesture infuriates the British

The controversy breaks out in England over Antonio Conte’s gesture: does the coach already miss Italy? English furious against the coach.

A storm has broken out, a diplomatic crisis between France and England. Especially between the axis Rennes-London. Indeed, due to the outbreak Covid in Tottenham, the London club has asked for the postponement of the last match of the Conference League and got the ok from UEFA not without controversy. In fact, according to what was declared by the French company, the formation of Antonio Conte he could have played the game and would have had to respect the rules. Indeed, the accusation of “lack of fair play“.

In the meantime, the match has not been played and has been postponed by UEFA and the teams will have to agree on a date to play by 31 December. A decision that blocked the calendar of the two companies, but which was inevitable to avoid possible new outbreaks.

Meanwhile, too Antonio Conte ends up in the storm for his behavior on Thursday evening. The former Inter coach already has nostalgia for Italy? His gesture is incredible.

Tottenham-Rennes postponed and Antonio Conte… eat pizza! Storm on social media

The Apulian coach, the evening he was supposed to play the match against Rennes, went out for dinner to eat a typically Italian dish. Nostalgia for one’s country makes itself felt and even Antonio Conte wanted to try what can be defined as an excellence of Italian cuisine: the Neapolitan pizza.

In the capital of the United Kingdom there is one of the branches of the chain “Antica Pizzeria da Michele“, Among the oldest pizzerias in Naples. Indeed, in the famous Forcella district, a scene from the film “Eat, pray, love”With Julia Roberts. According to what was revealed by the newspaper The Sun, Antonio Conte he went Thursday night to eat in the Italian restaurant in London to enjoy a good Neapolitan pizza and forget this bad period he is going through because of Covid.

But precisely because of the outbreak, some users take it out on the Tottenham manager for not respect the isolation, despite many of his players being stranded at home due to the Coronavirus.