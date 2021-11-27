Antonio Conte returns to the attack and stings the historical group of Juventus

The defeat against Mura, a Slovenian team, marked the end of the unbeaten run of Antonio Conte on the bench of the Tottenham, after just four games (two wins and one draw), unleashing the ire of the Salento coach, as known as “allergic” to defeats, especially those against opponents within reach.

“There is a lot of work to be done, the level is not high” thundered Conte at the end of the match against the team of which complicated the road towards the passage of the round in Conference League.

The goal of the Spurs and Antonio Conte is in any case to return to the Champions League next season, to then “enjoy” the fruits of the summer transfer campaign already promised by president Daniel Levy and which should bring Tottenham back to the top of English football.

Antonio Conte, stuck in Serie A: “The Premier League is the top”

The mission to close in the top four will not be easy, however, given the fierce and very high quality competition, but it is no mystery that difficult, if not impossible, companies are the ones that appeal to and stimulate Antonio Conte more than in a ‘interview with’ Sportweek ‘, the magazine of’ La Gazzetta dello Sport ‘, spared no criticism of the Italian football in comparison with the English one.

“The Premier League is the best there is from all points of view – Conte ruled – It has an irresistible charm and always pushes you to give your best. Furthermore, there is much less tacticism than in Serie A and we run at double the speed. I knew that sooner or later I would be back, but I didn’t think so soon …

Conte and the two years at Inter: “I left a finished job”

Antonio Conte then retraced his own career and in particular the more difficult and exciting stages driving Juventus and Inter, who won the Scudetto after having gone through long years of difficulty

“In Milan I left a finished job, from a technical and also a financial point of view. I asked for only one player, Lukaku, who was then resold at double price, as well as Hakimi. Here I have to start all over again and getting into the current season is never easy ”.

“Challenges have never scared me – added Conte – it is enough for me to have even a 1% chance of winning them to start my battle. I have never taken teams that had won the year before, mine are always paths of reconstruction. Juventus came from an eighth place, Chelsea from a tenth, Inter from a quarter. I know it will take a little patience again in London, but I don’t get scared. The president has shown that he wants me at all costs. set up a serious and profound job. Grow and compete with other great English clubs. Tottenham have world-class structures, the team must be up to par. Great teams are built over time, here Guardiola and Klopp did not win in the first year “.

Juventus, Antonio Conte stings: “Before me Bonucci and Chiellini hadn’t won anything”

Antonio Conte’s second London experience therefore seems to be the sign of a long-term cycle, the one that the Salento coach was unable to open to Inter and not even to Juventus, where he remained for only three years. In both clubs the divorce took place due to differences of views precisely on the strengthening plans at the market level, even if in the interview with ‘Sportweek’ Conte claimed the importance of his work for having re-evaluated the technical capital made available to him:

“When people say that I spend a lot on the market, it makes me laugh. I have always made money and not spend. I have often worked with young people to train or athletes to rebuild. In my career, I only asked for one player who was paid a lot: Lukaku, but I asked for him based on the goals that were presented to me. The Inter executives came to my house to tell me that they wanted to overthrow Juve’s hegemony and bring Inter to the top of the world, taking advantage of great financial resources.

In particular, the jab at some Juventus loyalists stands out: “At Juventus I had the pleasure of working with Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini, but when I had them I still hadn’t won anything. I earn for what I’m worth, I produce, build and win. The value of a professional is defined by the results he obtains “.

OMNISPORT