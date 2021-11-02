Sports

Antonio Conte returns to the bench, the announcement of the signing

Kim Lee
Latest news from the transfer market regarding Antonio Conte’s return to the bench. Here comes the announcement of the signing for the Italian coach who will restart his new adventure in the Premier League

Transfer market: Antonio Conte returns to the bench

Many benches that continue to change in Europe with exemptions and new coaches. Because another has arrived exemption and Conte who took the place of the coach in Premier. After months off after leaving Inter, the announcement of the return to the bench of Antonio Conte who signs with Tottenham. As revealed by Tuttomercatoweb there is the announcement coming for the signing of Antonio Conte who will be the new Tottenham coach and will sign the contract until 2023 in these hours for the definitive white smoke. With him also the deputy Stellini ready to follow the technician even with the Spurs in the adventure in London. We are working on the final details of the bonuses.

Conte Tottenham transfer market
Antonio Conte Tottenham

