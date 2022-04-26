Antonio Conte sets his (many) conditions to join PSG
Uriel Okebe (Pisa) on trial with the PSG U19s
According to our journalist, Loïc Tanzi, Uriel Okebe (17) will be put on trial with the PSG U19s this week. The French right midfielder playing in Pisa has scored 2 goals in 19 games this season with the Tuscan club’s U17s. Before landing in Italy, Okebe enjoyed the heyday of Schiltigheim in Alsace, where he is from. He could therefore return to France if the trial proves successful.
Antonio Conte’s conditions to join PSG
While the position of PSG coach will be one of the projects of the off-season, the succession of Mauricio Pochettino stirs up lust in the very closed environment of top European coaches. Among those who could be seduced by the Parisian challenge is the Italian Antonio Conte, current coach of Tottenham, who has however set many conditions to join the capital.
First, there is the financial aspect. Antonio Conte, whose salary at Tottenham is estimated at 17 million euros, would like to see his emoluments double and therefore reach nearly 30 million euros per year. Which would make him one of the highest paid coaches in the world along with Atletico Madrid’s Argentinian Diego Simeone. Aware of the very particular sports policy of PSG, Antonio Conte would only like to work with people he would have chosen. He would like to come with a sports director. Gianluca Petrachi, former Roma, would have been probed in particular. Conte’s idea is to have total control over the transfer window of the Parisian club. The Italian coach, who would like to see many current players leave, has already targeted profiles likely to interest him.
Regarding the management of the team on a daily basis, Conte also has a lot of requirements. He would like to come with all of his very expanded staff. True to his reputation as a tough coach, Conte would also have targeted the shortcomings of PSG in terms of discipline. Shortcomings that he would like to fill upon his arrival with the recruitment of personnel to supervise the players. According to our information, he would particularly like a director of social networks to better control their use in the locker room. In private, Conte says he is tired of what he calls “Instagram players”, too numerous today in the world of football.
Under contract with Tottenham until 2023, Antonio Conte would no longer have the same vision as Daniel Levy. The Spurs boss would not be against the idea of parting with the Italian, especially since he would welcome the idea of a return of Mauricio Pochettino who had reached the Champions League final in 2019 at the head of Tottenham. Financial arrangements are therefore expected but a crossover of the two coaches between London and Paris is therefore not excluded. But if the Italian’s demands are starting to leak, PSG have not yet contacted Conte directly.
AP and LB
Jimmy Cabot will sign in Lens
At the end of the contract in 2023 with Angers, Jimmy Cabot will join Lens next season, for a sum of around 2 million euros, reports L’Équipe. The right-winger could replace Jonathan Clauss, much courted as he enters his last year of contract.
>> Read the full article
At the end of the contract with Real, Isco could arrive at Betis for a record salary
The Madrid press announced on Tuesday an agreement between Isco and Betis, which the Real Madrid midfielder could join freely at the end of the season.
The player would arrive at Sevilla for two seasons and receive a significant signing bonus. The Andalusian should receive the biggest salary ever paid by Betis, almost 10 million euros gross per season according to the AS newspaper.
Lionel Messi determined to continue at PSG
The Argentine press sweeps away rumors of a possible departure of Lionel Messi this summer. La Pulga will honor its contract signed last summer with PSG, assures Tyc Sports. Concretely, Messi’s position vis-à-vis PSG is to honor his contract until the last day and he has never considered the possibility of ending his stay at the Parc des Princes prematurely. According to his close entourage, there is no possibility of returning to Barcelona or looking for a role in another team.
Another year for Sergi Roberto at Barça
According to the Catalan press, Sergi Roberto should finally extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season, for one year. The discussions between its representatives and the club had however been stopped for three months, the fault of an offer considered insufficient.
But according to sources familiar with the matter, the player would have ended up giving his consent, despite a mere year and a significant reduction in his salary compared to his current contract. The player would have accepted it by favoring the sporting aspect before any other consideration.
Mbappé, Pochettino, Leonardo … the hot issues for the coming weeks
After the formalization of its 10th title of champion of France on Saturday against Lens, PSG expects to live a turbulent summer, with several big files to manage. Between the future of Kylian Mbappé, the probable departure of Mauricio Pochettino, a workforce to be recomposed and a management possibly in danger, the next few weeks promise to be hot for the capital club.
>> All the hot files of PSG
Donnarumma puts pressure on PSG over competition with Navas
Gianluigi Donnarumma, like Keylor Navas a few days ago, believes that “things must change” next season at Paris SG in the management of goalkeepers.
“With Navas, I have an excellent relationship but, as he also said, it has not been easy to live with, neither for him nor for me. Things must surely change”, assured the Italian goalkeeper in an interview with Sky Sport.
Asked about his presence in the Paris squad next season, the Italian was very clear: “Surely, yes.”
>> All the info on Donnarumma’s pressure kick
Cruyff’s update on Frenkie de Jong’s future
While many rumors point to a possible departure of Frenkie de Jong and tensions between the Dutchman and Xavi, Barça’s technical adviser was very clear on this issue. “We are not going to sell Frenkie de Jong, he is a very popular player at the club,” assured Jordi Cruyff on Sunday after Barça’s defeat against Rayo.
The Spanish press gives a date for the decision of Mbappé
Marca reveals on Monday that Kylian Mbappé will not make any official statement on his future before PSG’s last match of the season in Ligue 1, on May 21 against Metz. According to the Spanish newspaper, Real Madrid remains calm on this file and is in regular contact with the entourage of the Parisian, at the end of the contract in two months.
Verbal agreement between Real Madrid and Rüdiger?
While Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rüdiger will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, at the end of his contract, Fabrizio Romano announces that a verbal agreement has been reached between Real Madrid and the German defender. If no contract has been signed, the discussions are moving towards the signing of a long lease. The Spanish club will not pay anything to secure the services of the Blues defender.
Manchester City have the advantage for Haaland
Unofficial spokesperson for Erling Haaland’s entourage, Jan Aage Fjørtoft said on Sunday that Manchester City was the Norwegian striker’s priority destination to date. Real Madrid would be in second position for the current Borussia Dortmund striker, under contract until June 2024 but who has a clause to leave this summer. Bayern Munich would also be in the race. However, nothing is signed with anyone currently.
Gabriel Jesus refuses to talk about his future
Author of a quadruple this Saturday against Watford, Gabriel Jesus is yet to leave for Manchester City. The 25-year-old Brazilian striker is announced close to Arsenal while the Cityzens would like to sign Erling Haaland. Asked about his future, Gabriel Jesus did not wish to answer: “Now is not the time to think about it. You expect me to say that, but it’s true. I want to enjoy, stay focused on my team, with my teammates, to fight for the Premier League.”
Marquinhos says he ‘doesn’t want to leave’
Guest of the Canal Football Club this Sunday, Marquinhos brushed aside the idea of leaving PSG: “Today no, I don’t want to leave. At the beginning, I had a moment when I was interested (when he didn’t play a lot) but since that moment, I’ve always had my head here at PSG. My will is surely to stay. We know how it is in football: as long as you perform well and play well , you may want to stay. But sometimes things may change or the club may no longer want everything as we have already seen in the past. If possible, I would like to spend my whole life here. It would suit me very well. well and I would be very happy.”
Bayern: Lewandowski announces that talks will take place soon
Asked at the microphone of Sky Sports after the victory against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Robert Lewandowski spoke about his future, indicating that it was going to “soon something happen. The only thing I know is that there will be a meeting”, assured the Polish striker.
Borja Majoral back at Real?
Trained at Real Madrid and loaned to AS Roma, striker Borja Mayoral could return to Spain. According to As, the Italian club will not exercise the purchase option of 20 million euros. For his part, the Spaniard hopes to finally fully integrate the rotation of the merengue club, after numerous loans in recent seasons (Wolfsburg, Levante, Getafe).
Benitez criticizes Everton once again
Sacked by Everton last January, Rafael Benitez has again criticized his former club. In an interview for The Athletic, the former Toffees coach complained in particular of not working in good conditions.
“At first it was a massive project with the potential to spend money. That changed when we couldn’t sell players. It’s difficult when people have big contracts and nobody wants to buy them , so we didn’t have that option. We signed five players for less than £2m and we worked with what we had. Personally, Everton have been quite difficult for me. But as a professional, I “I was fully focused and I always tried to do my best. That’s the main thing. But I knew it was impossible to change the situation, so you have to deal with it,” said the Spanish technician.
Hello everyone
With Erik Ten Hag set to become Manchester United’s new coach next season, the Mbappé family traveled to Doha to continue discussions regarding Kylian Mbappé’s possible extension to PSG. A key OL player this season, Maxence Caqueret has many courtiers, including AC Milan.
After the title of champion of France acquired this weekend, Mauricio Pochettino will he remain the coach of PSG? If Algeria failed to qualify for the World Cup, Djamel Belmadi will remain in office for the end of the year.
>> The latest transfer window information