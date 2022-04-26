Antonio Conte sets his (many) conditions to join PSG

10:31

While the position of PSG coach will be one of the projects of the off-season, the succession of Mauricio Pochettino stirs up lust in the very closed environment of top European coaches. Among those who could be seduced by the Parisian challenge is the Italian Antonio Conte, current coach of Tottenham, who has however set many conditions to join the capital.

First, there is the financial aspect. Antonio Conte, whose salary at Tottenham is estimated at 17 million euros, would like to see his emoluments double and therefore reach nearly 30 million euros per year. Which would make him one of the highest paid coaches in the world along with Atletico Madrid’s Argentinian Diego Simeone. Aware of the very particular sports policy of PSG, Antonio Conte would only like to work with people he would have chosen. He would like to come with a sports director. Gianluca Petrachi, former Roma, would have been probed in particular. Conte’s idea is to have total control over the transfer window of the Parisian club. The Italian coach, who would like to see many current players leave, has already targeted profiles likely to interest him.

Regarding the management of the team on a daily basis, Conte also has a lot of requirements. He would like to come with all of his very expanded staff. True to his reputation as a tough coach, Conte would also have targeted the shortcomings of PSG in terms of discipline. Shortcomings that he would like to fill upon his arrival with the recruitment of personnel to supervise the players. According to our information, he would particularly like a director of social networks to better control their use in the locker room. In private, Conte says he is tired of what he calls “Instagram players”, too numerous today in the world of football.

Under contract with Tottenham until 2023, Antonio Conte would no longer have the same vision as Daniel Levy. The Spurs boss would not be against the idea of ​​parting with the Italian, especially since he would welcome the idea of ​​a return of Mauricio Pochettino who had reached the Champions League final in 2019 at the head of Tottenham. Financial arrangements are therefore expected but a crossover of the two coaches between London and Paris is therefore not excluded. But if the Italian’s demands are starting to leak, PSG have not yet contacted Conte directly.

AP and LB