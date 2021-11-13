Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo F1 informs him of the divorce: Zhou will be the new driver

A message from the Alfa Romeo dealer in the Chinese metropolis anticipates the team announcement: Guanyu Zhou will replace the Italian in F1 in 2022. Team principal Vasseur has already communicated this to Giovinazzi

Antonio Giovinazzi-Alfa Romeo F1: a marriage destined to end at the end of the season. A clue about the end of a relationship that has lasted since 2019 came directly from China. An Alfa Romeo dealer in Shanghai had Guanyu Zhou stamped on the window as he cheers on the podium and the following sentence: “The first Chinese F1 driver, Guanyu Zhou, will join the Alfa Romeo car team. Come on China, come on Alfa Romeo, come on Zhou ”. A “gaffe”, which however only anticipates by a few hours the official press release that will arrive “before the Qatar GP” – as team principal Frederic Vasseur underlined – and will make official a decision that the Italian driver would have already communicated at Interlagos: it will be Zhou , in 2021 in F2 with UNI-Virtuosi and pilot of the Alpine-Renault Academy, to replace Giovinazzi at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo 2022 alongside the Finnish Valtteri Bottas.

the alpha choice – The team principal of the team, Frederic Vasseur, would have communicated the decision directly to number 99 in these hours, just before the FP1 of the Brazilian GP at Interlagos. Giovinazzi will now have more difficulty finding a place for 2022, as an official driver in other competitions as there is no longer a place in F1. The money that the Chinese driver would bring as a dowry weighs heavily on the Alfa decision: we are talking about a figure of about 30 million dollars (about 26 million euros), boon for the team that until a few weeks ago could have been taken over by Michael Andretti.

the words of vasseur – Vasseur himself reiterated Alfa Romeo’s position at Sky Sport: “We know that our strategy was not perfect in the Mexican GP, ​​but we made the decision to call Giovinazzi back to the pits early because we thought we could get back in front of Ricciardo, and instead we ended up being held back by McLaren ”. And again: “We explained to Antonio why we chose that type of strategy, it was a shame for everyone, a mistake – added Vasseur – But we are 500 employees working for our drivers, no one makes mistakes on purpose to damage Kimi or Antonio, to think it would be ungenerous towards the team. When you score points it’s everyone’s success, when you’re wrong it’s everyone’s mistake. The pilot of 2022? We will announce it next week, before Qatar ”.

November 12, 2021 (change November 12, 2021 | 23:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link