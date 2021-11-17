Antonio Giovinazzi in Formula E with Dragon-Penske

Once a door is closed, doors can be opened. Antonio Giovinazzi’s future in the world of motorsport is still to be written and the choice of Sauber-Alfa Romeo to download him from F1 outlines very interesting scenarios.

First and foremost, the Apulian remains in the orbit of Ferrari. This will allow the native of Martina Franca to be the third driver of the Scuderia in F1, but also prepared and updated on all the programs directly connected to the Prancing Horse.

In the immediate future, however, his commitment will be in Formula E with the Dragon / Penske Autosport team, which has formalized his engagement for next season by adding him to the renewed Sergio Sette Camara.

“Since it became clear that I would not be able to continue in Formula 1 next year, I decided to participate in the Formula E World Championship – says Giovinazzi – It is a category that I have always followed and I am impatient to join Dragon / Penske Autosport. to take part in the electric championship with which I already did a test three years ago “.

“I want to thank Jay Penske, who immediately showed great interest in me. I will be able to test the car in the Valencia tests later this month, we have a fantastic year ahead of us and I will do my best to allow the team to succeed!”

Jay Penske, owner and director of the team, added: “Antonio is one of the most talented drivers in the world and I am delighted to have him with us. Together with him and Sergio we have one of the strongest teams on the grid.”

This means that Giovinazzi will be free from August onwards, once the electric single-seater year is over, thus being able to browse the daisy and the proposals he will have on the table.

The link with Maranello is a very precious way to understand if and how to return to Formula 1 in 2023, but not only. As is known, Ferrari are preparing for a return to the world of prototypes with the Hypercar in that year and the 27-year-old could be one of the possible candidates for a seat.

Among other things, we remember that “Giovi” himself is not new to endurance racing, having participated in the 24h of Le Mans with the 488 GTE Pro in 2018 and gained experience in ALMS and ELMS also with an LMP2.

Read also:

Finally, another interesting scenario is that linked to the Penske team, which as we know also runs in IndyCar: Antonio will carry out a test with one of these cars to understand any further opportunities in a career that is far from over with Frédéric’s choices. Vasseur and associates, but which can change in other areas.