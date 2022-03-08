Antonio Gramsci’s grandson: “I am a moderate supporter of Putin. In today’s Russia there are no valid alternatives”

“I consider myself a moderate supporter of Vladimir Putin“Because” In today’s Russia there are no viable alternatives “. He says it Antonio Gramscigrandson of the founder of the Italian Communist Party and his namesake, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. He teaches at the Italian language school of our embassy in fly, where he was born. “None of the people I speak to agree with the Western media when they say the president started this war for no reason,” he continues. And the violation of democracy carried out for years by the tenant of the Kremlin? “Our people have never known true freedom. I was there at the time of the USSR “, continues Gramsci, arguing that the current conditions of life are better,” They still exist poverty and deficit“, But, he says,” But the feeling that only Putin can guarantee the interests of his country, and that therefore what he decides is fine, is very widespread. “

It is considered a anarchist and “as such I consider war a disaster, always. Also this”. And he argues that “the world looks at Russia through the lens of its big cities, but there is a big difference between the standard of living of Russian metropolises and their suburbs. Deep Russia is anything but homologated to the West ”. There is a difference between the young – more used to traveling – and the older ones. And the Communism? “How to talk about antiques. And the concept of the oppressed proletariat has long since been outdated ”.