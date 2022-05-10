Antonio ‘Hulk’ Salazar, former Chivas player, dies at 33

Midtime Editorial

Tragic news that shakes Liga MX this Tuesday, since it has been confirmed the death of Antonio “Hulk” Salazar at the age of 33, who was a Chivas playerwhere he debuted as a professional and had two stages, in addition to a walk in First clubs such as Jaguares de Chiapas and in the extinct Liga de Ascenso.

The Hulk debuted in 2007 in a Clasico between Chivas and America, but it was not until April 26, 2008 that he scored his first goal for Guadalajara against Puebla, just 23 seconds after coming on as a substitute. He remained in the Guadalajara team until 2010, when he went to Chiapas.

What did Antonio ‘Hulk’ Salazar die of?

At the moment there is no official version of his deathbut what is known is that was found lifeless in the municipality of Tonalá, Jalisco. Right now, halftime is gathering information to give you more details about death of the hulk salazar.

Who was the Hulk Salazar of Chivas?

Antonio Salazar Castillo was born on February 7, 1989 in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas. After his debut in the First Division, he had a round performance in the Chivas Cup, where he became champion and also the top scorer of the red-and-white squad, which is why he was considered for the first team.

His performances did not end up convincing and for this reason he was transferred to the Chiapas in 2010, he returned to the Flock in 2011, but a year later he left again for the Jaguares.

Later he had a stint in Altamira and Zacatepec, both in 2013, and for in 2014 he played in Costa Rica with Santos de Guápiles together with Francisco “Kikín” Fonseca. He returned to Mexico in 2015 where he played for Cimarrones de Sonora, his last club as a professional.

Chivas sends condolences for his death

Through social networks, Club Deportivo Guadalajara mourned the death of Antonio Salazarwhom they remembered as a player from the rojiblanca quarry who debuted with them in 2007. They sent condolences to all those close to the former player, who participated in the Copa Libertadores with Jaguares de Chiapas.