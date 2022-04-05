Antonio Margarito responds to Mayweather and points out how he would have beaten him

Midtime Editorial

Anthony Margarito did not remain silent and responded to Floyd Mayweather after he pointed out that he could have received a lot of damage if they had ever fought, although not because of the ability of the Mexicans, but because of the use of plaster.

The resident in Tijuana ironic with the style of the Americansomething that was constant in his career for being elusive and never entering the give and take, and even pointed out that he would take advantage of those conditions to overcome it.

“That had not been discussed when a fight with Floyd Mayweather was heating up. I told myself if I get to face Mayweather. Each one makes his strategy below the ring before the fight, I would have hit him a lot on the shoulders to make him lower his hands and did not run because of his way of fighting him”, he commented to FightHype.

In March 2009, the newspaper Los Angeles Times unveiled the bandages that were confiscated from Margarito prior to his fight against Sugar Shane Mosley, which contained elements for the making of the cast, a fact that marked his career.

Despite the tests, Margarito has preferred to emphasize that he was a “clean” fighter.

“Don’t be surprised that now (they say that) in amateur fights he also brought something, because imagine 20 years will pass and they will come out with the same thing. I feel calm because I was a fairly clean fighter”, he warned.

“If there was supposedly something on the bandage, he didn’t fight with that bandage, there really are commissioners who are looking at the bandage.”