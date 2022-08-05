Antonio Marte considers that more officials are missing to be removed

Santo Domingo, DR.

The senator for the Santiago Rodríguez province, Antonio Marte, considered that the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader should have dismissed Roberto Fulcar from the Ministry of Education “years ago.”

Marte, who is “independent” after separating from the People’s Force, said he was in favor of Fulcar’s dismissal as minister, but he considered that there are still more officials to be removed.

“It was now that they had to take away the Minister of Education, a year ago he should have been taken away. I have always understood that the damage caused to the party and to the comrades was too great,” said the legislator.

Regarding the actions of the president, Luis Abinader, the senator described his decisions as “very correct” and indicated that from the Senate he has always denounced officials.

“I have always said in the Senate that we have to move the bush, it is not just that we have to remove, we have to remove more, the president knows, the president knows it, besides, the president said before winning the elections that the officials were going for a year and they already have two because we have to move the raffle,” he said.

Roberto Fulcar was dismissed, Wednesday night, through the decree 414-22 and appointed under the same mandate as Minister of State without portfolio.