Antonio Mohamed celebrated his first title as coach in Brazil

The Argentine coach celebrated his first title as coach in Brazilian football with Atlético Mineiro

February 20, 2022 9:43 p.m.

This Sunday in Cuiabá, the Brazilian Super Cup was held between Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo, in a match in which those led by the Argentine Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed lifted the title after winning the penalty shootout 8 goals to 7 The meeting reached the maximum definition after an exciting 2-2 draw in regular time.

The first 90 minutes had emotion, turns and goals. Atlético began the first half by winning with a goal from Nacho Fernández (42′); a score equalized in the second half by attacker Gabriel Barbosa (56′) and then turned around by Bruno Henrique (64′). With a couple of minutes to go, Hulk leveled the match 2-2 (75′) and sent everything to be defined from the penalty spot.

For the definition from twelve steps, the first five penalties were scored by each team and gave way to sudden death. Among some mistakes that were emulated between the two teams, the account ended with the eighth penalty in favor of Atlético and the subsequent save by goalkeeper Éverson to give Atlético Mineiro the victory 8-7.

The Super Cup title meant the first trophy won by the institution in this competition, and it is also the first championship that Antonio Mohamed can celebrate as coach in Brazil. Now the Argentine can boast of having been champion in his native Argentina, in Mexico and now in Brazil.