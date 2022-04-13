Antonio Mohamed reveals Brazil’s thinking about Mexico

Mohamed stressed the importance of Mexico

April 12, 2022 6:02 p.m.

Despite the abysmal difference in championships between Brazil and Mexicoit cannot be denied that the Tri He has given very good matches against his similar South American and has achieved important things against them. This does not mean that it is a “Classic National Team”, since there is no point of comparisonbut neither can it be denied that both teams have had good matches.

Mexico has good memories of Brazil after their triumphs in the Final of the 1999 Confederations Cup and the gold medal that was achieved at the London Olympics. However, the last important duel was won by Brazil, which was in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Despite that, it is always a pleasure for Mexicans to be able to face a team with as much history as the Brazilian. Nevertheless, it was believed that the thought of the Cariocas towards the Aztecs was differentbut an old acquaintance from Liga MX revealed that the situation is not like that.

Antonio Mohamed is one of the most successful coaches in recent years within Liga MX. Currently, the “Turkish” directs the Atletico Mineiro of the Brazilian league, so he lived the World Cup draw in that country. It was then that the Argentine helmsman surprised by saying that the Brazilians did not want to meet Mexico in the World Cup.

“Those who do not want to face Mexico are the Brazilians. That is the truth, because Mexico always grows. When the draw was about to take place, the Brazilians told me ‘I hope we don’t get Mexico, because we always get complicate‘” Mohamed revealed in an interview for Fox Sports.

to these statements, Mohamed added that he does not share the thoughts of his compatriots who celebrate that Mexico has touched them in the groupbecause he considers that the National Team is a very careful rival.

“I don’t believe that (that Mexico is an easy rival). It is taken as a quite careful rival. Now, what is talked about in the programs is that there were stronger Europeans with more history, but Mexico is also a team that has made it through the last ten World Cups, so it is a very valuable precedent. Argentina knows that Mexico is a difficult rival”expressed the former coach of Xolos, América and Monterrey.

Spending a lot of time in Mexican soccer, Antonio Mohamed made no secret of his desire to one day lead the Mexican team. However, he knows that it is not an easy position, since there is a lot of pressure, but he would not refuse, since he feels more like a Mexican coach than an Argentine.

“Some important team is always in my head and anyone likes Mexico, as long as the place is vacant. It is a complicated chair. They always criticize technicians. That chair is as criticized as that of America, Monterrey or Cruz AzulMohamed finished.

