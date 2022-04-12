Sports

Antonio Mohamed was open to directing Chivas

Mexico City /

Anthony Mohamed was open to leading Chivas and he even pointed out that he had talks with the club that did not progress, curiously with Marcelo Michel Leaño, current rojiblanco strategist.

While living a great moment in Brazil, where already won the Super Cup of that country and recently the regional championship of Minas Gerais, the strategist pointed out that it will take time to return to Mexicoalthough when it does it will be open to the Sacred Flock.

“Yes, why not?”, responded in an interview with Fox Sports after being asked if he would agree to lead Chivas. “About two years ago we started some talksbut then I went to Monterrey,” he added.

However, he made it clear that they were informal talks with Leañosince he never had a concrete offer.

‘I ordered a lot from America’

On the other hand, he remembered the way he left the America, club that had offered to extend their relationshipalthough he admitted that he lost his mind with his financial request, a situation that led to the arrival of Gustavo Matosas on the bench.

“America did not fire me, I finished my contract; they had proposed to renew me in October and I did not have a representative, I asked for a very high raise and they told me that they would talk later.

