Antonio Mohamed wins another title at the helm of Atlético Mineiro

The Argentine coach won the Minas Gerais regional championship with a 3-1 win over Cruzeiro

Fluminense, Guild and Atletico Mineirodirected by the Argentine technical director Anthony Mohammedconquered this Saturday the titles of their regions at the expense of bitter rivals.

Fluminense won the Carioca Championship this Saturday, the regional tournament of the state of Rio de Janeiro, by drawing 1-1 at the Maracana stadium with Flamengo, who hoped to win the title for the fifth time in a row.

Argentine striker Germán Ezequiel Cano was once again a figure and scored the tie after Flamengo had taken the lead in the first half with a goal from striker Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’.

The Argentine footballer had scored both goals in the victory in the second leg, in which ‘Flu’ defeated ‘Fla’ 0-2, also at the Maracana.

Fluminense, whose starter was Colombian hitch Jhon Arias, was once again champion in the Rio de Janeiro regional league after 10 years.

In most of the 27 states, the title of their regional tournaments is defined this weekend and this Saturday some of the champions were already known.

In Rio Grande do Sul, a border state with Argentina and Uruguay, the title went to Gremio with goals from Bruno Alves and Rodrigues. They beat Ypiranga 2-1 and added their fifth consecutive victory.

Or anniversary of the day #CAMpeãoMaisUmaVez! 🏴🏳️ 🥳🎉 Parabens, Turkish! Two canecos in little more than three months. Giant! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/QQ47MfrJf5 – Athletic 😷 (@Atletico) April 2, 2022

In the first leg, Gremio beat Erechim’s team 0-1.

In state of Minas Geraiswhose capital is Belo Horizonte, Atletico Mineirowith a brace from Hulk and another goal from Argentina’s Nacho Fernández, thrashed Cruzeiro 3-1, and in the final, played in a single match, they won their third consecutive regional title.

This is the second title he has won. Muhammad in front of the Atletico Mineiroafter winning the Brazilian Super Cup last February after beating Flamengo on penalties.