The Turk did it again! In the state of Minas Geriaswhose capital is Belo Horizontethe Atletico Mineiro from Anthony Mohammed managed to get the regional title to the beat Cruzeiro 3-1. This represents the second title for the ex-strategist of the MX League.

The impact of the Turk

thanks to a hulk doublet and other goal of the Argentine, nacho fernandezthe Atletico Mineiro managed to prevail over Cruzeiro (3-1) on the Final played in a single match, to get your third regional title consecutively.

This represents the second title of Anthony Mohammed in front of the Atletico Mineiroafter last February managed to win the Brazilian Super Cupby winning the penalty shootout to the whole of Rio de Janeiro: flamingo.

On the other hand, Fluminense managed to conquer on Saturday the Rio de Janeiro Championshipregional tournament of the state of Rio de Janeirowhen tying 1-1 at Maracana Stadium with Flamengowho were looking forward to lifting that title for the fifth time in a row.

Similarly, in Rio Grande do Sula border state with both Argentina as with UruguayGremio won the regional title thanks to goals from Bruno Alves and Rodrigues. defeated 2-1 to Yipiranga and added their fifth consecutive trophy.

