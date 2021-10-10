Antonio Monda, dream home in New York: apartment in Central Park

We met him thanks to the Rai Play program My films of life. But have you ever seen Antonio Monda’s house in New York? It is truly a fairy tale.

Antonio Monda is one of the most talented and respected writers in the world. He is the author of books that have had an important recognition in the world of literature. Let’s talk about title like The paradise of lovers in love, America does not exist And Absolution.

Together with his wife, Jacqueline Greaves, the Italian writer hosts important personalities in their apartment: from famous writers to renowned critics, passing through artists of various kinds. He was also nominated for Best Debut Director at the David di Donatello.

About Antonio Monda: the writer who captivated New York

First name: Antonio Monda

Antonio Monda Date of birth: October 19, 1962

October 19, 1962 Birth place: Rome

Rome Age: 58 years old

58 years old Zodiac sign: Weight scale

Weight scale Profession: Writer and university lecturer

Writer and university lecturer Wife: Jacqueline Greaves

Born in Rome under the sign of Libra on October 19, 1962, Antonio Monda is a famous Italian writer. He currently teaches at the Film and Television Department of New York University and collaborates with prestigious newspapers: La Repubblica, La Stampa, Vogue, RAINews 24 and RaiPlay.

His move to the “big Apple” takes place in 1994, where he currently lives together with wife Jacqueline Greaves and ai three children Ignazio, Caterina and Marilù. During his stay he managed to get in touch with the atmosphere of the US city and devise an ambitious project.

It was the mind, in fact, of a literary project of ten books set in New York in the twentieth century. Each of these works is set in a different decade. The books are also linked to each other thanks to recurring characters.

Antonio Monda’s house: a fairytale apartment

As we said, Antonio Monda lives in New York together with his wife and children. Together with Jacqueline Greaves, the Italian writer hosts the biggest names in American culture, and beyond, in theirs house located on the Upper East Side.

The apartment on Central Park West of the Monda spouses has become one of the most important New York cultural salons. Frequented by prominent personalities such as Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Bernardo Bertolucci, Derek Walcott, Paul Auster, Philip Roth, Arthur Miller, Don DeLillo and many others.

The interiors of the house, as we can see, are very spacious. In the living room an entire wall is reserved for one great library. THE colors are warm and welcoming, excellent for hosting characters of various kinds: from cinema to literature.