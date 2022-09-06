Antonio Zapatero: “90% of the Madrid population has activated cellular immunity against covid”

The return to routine after the holidays, which also implies the return to schools of the students, also brings the health recommendations on the booster doses of the vaccination against the coronavirus and against the flu virus that with the fall of temperatures are back between us.

In the program It’s Federico’s Morning of esRadio who has made these recommendations has been the Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero. In the section What’s wrong with me, doctor?, Zapatero has begun by talking about how with the decree on energy saving by Sánchez, it is forced to close the premises and the ventilation and that implies doing it in schools. “The recommendations that are still in force today still recommend cross ventilation. Schools are starting and Madrid is going to maintain the issue of ventilation as a recommendation because it has been very important for the covid issue,” Antonio Zapatero pointed out.

Another of the issues that the Deputy Minister of Health Assistance and Public Health of the Community of Madrid has dealt with is the increase in mortality that the left is trying to charge the Executive of Isabel Diaz Ayuso. “The truth is that once again they are wrong,” said Zapatero.

The deputy minister from Madrid explained that “there is an institute in Spain called MoMo and which is an acronym for the daily mortality monitoring system for all causes dependent on the Carlos III system, which was created in 2004 after a significant heat wave in our country in 2003″. “What this registry does is that it establishes , based on statistics from previous years, what is the expected mortality that we are going to have in each period of the year.

Antonio Zapatero added that “the aim was to separate which is the excess mortality” and he said that “there is one that is expected and one that is real. The difference that occurs, that increase or decrease in mortality, is what the MoMo analyzes”. “What is happening from January 1 to September at European level? There is an unexpected increase in mortality. One part is explained by the covid, another by the heat that we have had and there is a small part of cases that are not explained”, he highlighted. “When we have analyzed the situation in Madrid, which is done by CCAA by CCAA, in the CAM it is the Autonomous Community that, together with Andalusia, has the lowest increase in unexplained mortality”, he pointed out.

Booster dose against covid?

The Deputy Minister of Health Assistance and Public Health of the Community of Madrid has commented on the new recommendations on vaccination against covid. He has pointed out that “when everyone became nervous in March with the rise in cases, the best thing was to wait for the arrival of vaccines, which would be in the fall.” These vaccines “which they are called bivalentact on two variants, the original from Wuhan and omicron protein is added, which is the most different variant that covid has had since its appearance almost three years ago.

“It is convenient to add the booster vaccine to the risk groups: nursing homes, patients over 80 years of age and over 60 who have a disease that conditions a possible poor evolution of covid” and also “health personnel and immunosuppressed”. Antonio Zapatero has remarked that “generallyal that booster probably doesn’t make sense for the entire population“. The Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health of the CAM has said that “there was also ahead” Madrid. In this sense he has explained the difference between antibodies and cellular immunity.

“There has always been talk of antibodies and very little of cellular immunity. Antibodies seem to have a fundamental role in preventing me from becoming infected, but what is very important is the role of cellular immunity that prevents serious disease and death. “, has counted. Zapatero has revealed that “samples have been collected from several thousand people and a study has been carried out that measures the CX-CL10 protein, which is the result of the activation of cellular immunity. The preliminary result, which is awaiting conclusion , that up to 90% of the Madrid population has activated cellular immunity“. For the deputy councilor of the CAM, “this explains that in this 7th wave, which has been the first without masks and with great transmission capacity in Madrid, we have 15 patients in the ICUs.” “What is clear is that cellular immunity prevents serious illness, hospital admission, and death. It is very long in time and is maintained for years, “he added.

Regarding the flu vaccine and the covid vaccine, he has said that “the group in which it is recommended to put this booster is the same in which the flu vaccine is recommended.” However, they are going to have to delay it for a few days because the vaccines promised by Health have not arrived. “The recommendable thing would be from the point of view of healthcare organization and comfort of the citizens is that both vaccines were given at the same time so that they do not go to the health center twice, Zapatero has recommended to avoid collapses.

“You have to reassure people”, has highlighted when talking about seasonal flu. He explained that with the flu “what happens in the northern hemisphere is what has happened in the southern hemisphere. In the south, the flu has behaved between mild and moderate.” To share the infection, the CAM has bought 20 million euros in vaccines that are mostly tetravalent and are more effective for the different strains that exist. In addition, he has said that seeing the advances in pharmacology “the future outlook against coronavirus is good.”