Antonio Zequila against the showgirl: “… He’s been haunting me for 16 years”. The actor and former model originally from Salerno reveals a background dating back to several years ago

His celebrity is linked, if not exclusively but above all, to a sensational and picturesque quarrel which took place live in January 2006 during an episode of Sunday In with the actor and singer Adriano Pappalardo. It was in that circumstance that the name of Antonio Zequila gained enormous popularity. Originally from a town in the province of Salerno, fifty-seven years old, film, television and photo novel actor, Zequila became known to the general public thanks to his participation in the third edition of the reality show in 2005. The island of the famous, being then eliminated during the eighth episode.

Zequila has also had the opportunity to work in the theater, always playing secondary roles. In 1991, at the age of only twenty-seven, he took part in Pirandello’s opera Six characters in search for an author, directed by the great Franco Zeffirelli with an amazing actor like Enrico Maria Salerno in the role of the protagonist. After a few years of oblivion and forced distance from the scenes and TV shows, Zequila is back in vogue thanks to the participation, in January 2020, in the fourth edition of Big Brother VIP. The Campanian actor remained in the most spied house in Italy for a short period until his elimination took place in the semifinal of the televoting against Patrick Ray Pugliese And Paolo Ciavarro. Zequila was the least voted than the other competitors with only 8% of preferences.

In all these years, Zequila is often called by a rather colorful nickname that in the course ofIsland of the famous the beautiful showgirl gave him Elena Santarelli, also present as a competitor of the reality show. A nickname that after some time the person concerned reveals that he can no longer bear.

Antonio Zequila and hatred for that nickname: “I can’t take it anymore to be called ‘er pant'”

In a long interview with the weekly ‘Today‘, Zequila he let himself go to a harsh outburst: “That nickname, ‘er pant’, has haunted me for 16 years. Exactly since 2005 when I was so ‘stamped’ by the fervent mind of Elena Santarelli, who onIsland of the famous he saw me in a white boxer shorts and came up with that nonsense “.

Zequila he then added to the dose of the Roman actress and showgirl: “On the other hand she is from Latina and in those parts the jargon is: ‘Er here, er there’. It’s the nickname of a vulgar person, but I wear English, I love the blue jacket, the white shirt, the linen pants and the black shoe “.