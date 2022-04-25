Antony Blinken says US will return diplomats to Ukraine

US Makes Diplomatic Visit to Ukraine, Pledges More Military Aid 5:31

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday during an unannounced trip to Kyiv that US diplomats would return to Ukraine this week, according to a senior State Department official, who characterized the move as a strong message of solidarity of the United States to the country invaded by Russia.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to the Ukrainian capital this weekend. There they met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials. With this trip, Blinken and Austin are the highest-ranking US officials to travel to the country since the Russian invasion began in late February.

While in Kyiv, Blinken and Austin met with Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Interior Minister Denys Monastrysky for a bilateral meeting that lasted about 90 minutes, the senior Kyiv official said. Department of State.

Speaking at a news conference Monday at an undisclosed location in Poland near the Ukrainian border after his trip to Kyiv, Blinken told reporters that Russia’s attempts to “subjugate Ukraine and seize its independence” had “failed.” .

“Russia has sought as its main objective to totally subjugate Ukraine to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence, and that has failed. It has sought to assert the power of its military and its economy, of course we are seeing only the opposite, an army that has dramatically underperforming and an economy … as a result of sanctions that is in shambles,” Blinken said.

“We don’t know how the rest of this war will play out, but we do know that a sovereign and independent Ukraine will be on the scene much longer than Vladimir Putin,” he said, emphasizing the US strategy.

As part of the resumption of the US diplomatic presence in Ukraine, diplomats will “begin with day trips to Lviv” and “potentially move to other parts of the country, ultimately resuming a presence in Kyiv.” , according to a senior State Department official.

Blinken’s trip and US support for Ukraine

Blinken and Austin discussed the Biden administration’s intention to provide $713 million in additional foreign military funding to Ukraine and to European and Balkan allied partners, a senior State Department official and a senior Defense Department official said. Some of that new military assistance funding will help Ukraine transition to NATO-compatible systems, the State Department official said. The two secretaries also discussed recent deliveries of US military assistance to Ukraine and ongoing training of Ukrainian soldiers, the officials said.

Blinken also conveyed to Zelensky that US President Joe Biden would nominate Bridget Brink as US ambassador to Ukraine, he said on Monday. The position that she has been without a confirmed ambassador since Marie Yovanovitch was revoked in May 2019. Brink is the current US ambassador to Slovakia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office issued a readout of the meeting on Monday, stressing the importance of the visit and saying the country “has the support of our partners.”

“We appreciate the unprecedented assistance from the United States to Ukraine,” Zelensky said, according to the transcript. “I would like to thank President Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his clear personal position. Thank all the American people as well as Congress for their bicameral and bipartisan support. We are sorry”.

Zelensky had announced on Saturday that Blinken and Austin would visit Kyiv, and the White House declined to comment at the time.

Both officials told the press that he traveled to the region shortly before Blinken and Austin arrived in Kyiv; the traveling US press corps did not travel with the secretaries to the Ukrainian capital.

They also discussed the diplomatic efforts the Ukrainians are making with the Russians, the senior State Department official said.

In the background briefing, officials made it clear that the US military would not yet be directly involved in the war.

“The president has made it very clear that there will be no US troops fighting in Ukraine and that includes the skies over Ukraine,” the defense official said, adding: “This visit does not herald any real involvement by US forces.”

At Monday’s press conference, Austin said the United States believes Ukraine can win the war against Russia with “the right team and the right support.”

“In terms of their ability to win, the first step to winning is to believe that you can win. So, they believe that we can win. We believe that we, they, can win, if they have the right team, the right support, and we’ll do everything. whatever we can and we will continue to do whatever we can,” Austin told reporters.

“We’re going to try as hard as we can as fast as we can to get them what they need,” Austin added, noting that the nature of the fight between Ukraine and Russia has evolved. He said that “they are now focused on a different type of terrain. So they need long-range fire.”

US military support for Ukraine

While officials hailed the trip as a testament to America’s commitment to Ukraine, they have also faced questions about why Biden didn’t make the trip himself.

“The visit of the president of the United States is something unique, in terms of what it would require when traveling. Therefore, it goes far beyond what a cabinet secretary would require or what practically any other world leader would require,” said the official. State Department official.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the country earlier this month. Senior officials from the European Union and the Baltic states have also visited Zelensky in Kyiv.

Blinken and Austin’s visit came as the first group of about 50 Ukrainians will complete artillery training in a country outside of Ukraine, the defense official said. Another group of about 50 Ukrainians will also begin training soon, the defense official said.

“The first tranche of artillery training is complete,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who traveled to the region with the secretaries at a briefing in Poland, told reporters on Sunday. “We train soldiers who will come back, and their colleagues will be able to follow them and participate in all systems.”

Some of the howitzers included in the latest military assistance package for Ukraine are already in the country, the defense official said. The howitzers are expected to be effective at this stage of the war, which moves into the Donbas, where the terrain is suitable for “long-range” weaponry, Kirby said.

Kirby pointed to the speed with which the military assistance shipments arrived in Ukraine and said the decision on how to deploy the assistance is up to the Ukrainians.

“It takes no more than 24 to 48 hours depending on what is being shipped and the availability of ground transportation to get it to Ukraine,” Kirby said. “As we said before, when (aid) is transferred into Ukrainian hands, it is Ukraine’s property, and we are not dictating to them how quickly they get it to the front line or which units receive it.”

Military officials described to reporters the continuing concern among NATO countries about the threat Russia poses to them.

“Not just here in Poland, I think a lot of the countries are worried about Russia’s next steps,” said Lt. Gen. John Stephen Kolasheski, commanding general of the V Corps in Poland. “And we are very pleased to have the United States military here working side by side, helping them develop their capabilities and skills… I think they are recognizing that Russia is and will be a threat in the future.”