Antony Blinken supports the alliance of DR, CR and Panama

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, met this Wednesday with the foreign ministers of Panama, Erika Mouynes; Costa Rica, Rodolfo Solano; and the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, to support the Alliance for the Development of Democracy formalized between the three countries.

Upon receiving them at the headquarters of the Department of State, Blinken considered this alliance an “inspiring” initiative to “strengthen democracy in the entire region” and promote “economic development with the private sector.”

Likewise, the leader of US diplomacy took advantage of the meeting to thank “the strong support” shown by the three countries to Ukraine at a “very difficult time” due to the invasion launched by Russia.

“It is important for the international community to speak clearly with one voice, one strong voice, and I very much appreciate that our colleagues do so,” he said.

The presidents of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo; from Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado; and from the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, agreed to create the tripartite alliance last September, in a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, Solano said that “democracy, human rights and freedom of the press are threatened in the world and the region”, for which he claimed the need to be united to defend them.

For its part, the minister of the Dominican Republic stressed that “these are values ​​shared with the United States” and defended that the four countries must “remain united”.

Meanwhile, Mouynes affirmed that the alliance is “a unique opportunity” to become an “example for the region.”

“The alliance is trying and in the few months that we have developed this coordinated work we have already achieved a lot,” said the Panamanian foreign minister.

The first two meetings of the alliance were held in October in Panama and in December in Puerto Plata, north of the Dominican Republic, and the third meeting will take place in March in San José.