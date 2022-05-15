Sports

Antony Silva makes referee Fernando Guerrero see his possible mistake

Mexico City /

The complaints of the players of the Puebla to him arbitration body followed at the end of the game, when they were already heading towards the bus to leave the Aztec stadiumbecause everyone left with the bitter taste of elimination due to the penalty that had already stopped him Anthony Silva a Diego Valdes, and it had to be repeated.

The referee, Fernando Guerrerocame out of Colossus of Santa Ursula accompanied by his assistants and, the first he met on his way, he went to Nicholas Larcamontechnician of The fringewho did not hesitate to stop him and tell him something about the match.

the journey of Warrior not only did he have that moment of claim, but also another member of the coaching staff was saying words to him in a low voice and then approached Diego de Buen to chat with the whistler.

The last to leave the visiting team’s locker room was Silvawho stopped to talk in a friendly way with the black and with the fourth referee, who was Oscar Macias.

The Paraguayan showed him the image that he also posted on his Twitter account. Twitterwhere he clearly sees himself stepping on the goal line, as the regulation establishes, but his claim was too late and the Nazarene gave him a few words before leaving, one to the truck and the others to their cars.

