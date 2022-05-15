Antony Silva sends a strong message against arbitration after defeat against America

The Puebla Strip ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Águilas del América in a second leg that was full of controversy and that caused Antony Silva, goalkeeper of the camotero group, to launch a harsh message criticizing the Liga MX arbitration .

Through his official Twitter account, Antony Silva recognized América as a fair semi-finalist after the Strip fell in the second leg at the Azteca Stadium; However, he assured that the arbitration “stained” the game with his controversial decisions.

The play referred to by the goalkeeper of the Franja is the penalty that ends up stopping Diego Valdés, which Fernando Guerrero, referee of the match, decided to repeat, ensuring that the South American goalkeeper had gone ahead of the line before the charge.

Soccer is beautiful when you compete with your rival on the field, today America played a great game, @ClubPueblaMX He made a great effort, many of us have had a thousand battles in a sport of great passion! But gentlemen, do not destroy it, let’s do what is necessary to improve it, not this! pic.twitter.com/ER6AcuQWoD — Antony Silva (@as_silva12)

May 15, 2022





“Soccer is beautiful when you compete with your rival on the field, today América played a great game, @ClubPueblaMX made a great effort, many of us have fought a thousand battles in a sport of great passion! But gentlemen, do not destroy it, let’s do what is necessary to improve it, not this!”, wrote the Paraguayan goalkeeper.

In addition to expressing himself on the networks, Antony Silva also claimed Fernando Guerrero, referee of the match, for his controversial decisions at the end of the match before going through the mixed zone.