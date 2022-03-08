Antun meets Juve, then the contact with Marotta and Inter

The Nerazzurri club awaits the outcome of the decisive summit between the Argentine’s agent and the Bianconeri

Not today, not even tomorrow. Thursday could be the day instead. Before it is impossible because there is the away match of Liverpool and why above all Marotta wants to wait first the face to face with Juve: immediately after, in light of the summit with the Juventus management to be held within the next 48/72 hours, the managing director of Inter – Argentine broadcaster Tyc Sports is convinced – he will talk with Jorge Antun to take stock of the situation of Dybala. At this moment the Inter manager – who has already had contact in the past months and weeks with Joya’s entourage – is at the window, waiting for the situation to be defined in Turin: there is no desire to interfere, the Inter has clarified what his position is and will only intervene concretely if a definitive black smoke is reached between Dybala and Juve.

Certainly there is nothing at the moment, except the fact that we have reached the last chapter of the soap opera. In short, Juve no longer has the time and desire to wait, the one that you will present to Antun it will be a non-negotiable proposal: a contract in line with the current one – the one that expires in June – without increases and with bonuses that are not easily reachable. In short, qsomething that does not differ from 7 million per season, wage considered more than adequate given the times and also given the player’s current performance. Much lower proposal than Dybala’s previous requests which, let it be said, right now he no longer has bargaining power a few months ago: it will be up to him to accept or sanction the separation. In this case, Inter will be able to enter the scene: Marotta is ready to transfer the current contract for Sanchez to the Argentine. And the difference could then be not so much the economic part but that trust which in Milan they are ready to concede to Dybala and which in Turin instead seems to have failed.