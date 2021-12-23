Anubi Digital, an Italian platform for storing and making Bitcoin work

Anubi Digital is an Italian platform for active custody that “makes work” the main cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Aave, the USDC and USDT stablecoins and numerous others in the course of 2022), offering its customers simple and autonomous access to the main ones

value generation options (staking, liquidity mining, lending) and a suite of specific tax, legal and notary services related to crypto ownership. A distinctive and highly valuable feature of Anubi Digital is that it has become part of Aave Arc, the first and only institutional DeFi protocol (permissioned), born from the partnership between Aave (primary DeFi protocol) and Fireblocks (a leading company for of custody). On December 17, 2021, Anubi Digital was the first company in the world to deposit liquidity in the Aave Arc institutional pool, effectively ushering in a new era for decentralized finance. The Anubi Digital platform thus represents the first Italian gateway to the world of Digital Assets, for all regulated parties who, in the absence of compliance, have not so far been able to benefit from the opportunities of this new market. Each user who registers on the Anubi Digital platform is approved through the Kyc (Know Your Customer) procedure and in compliance with the AML (Anti Money Laundering) procedures, offering private and institutional subjects the opportunity to operate in full compliance with the rules in force. and the upcoming Mica regulation.

Among the strengths of Anubi Digital there is also the guarantee for cryptocurrency owners of a reliable and safe case, which is divided into passive and active.

Passive: customers, by registering and opening their account, can independently transfer their cryptocurrencies purchased on any exchange and their NFTs, keeping them in total peace of mind (also thanks to an insurance that covers 100% of the passive custody) inside an infrastructure, governed by Italian law, which represents the state of the art for the custody of Digital Assets according to the most stringent standards of reliability and security.

Active: for those who want to increase their amount of cryptocurrencies during the possession phase, Anubi Digital allows you to choose between numerous staking options (huge investments in technology have allowed the company to become a validator of Polkadot, Kusama and Ethereum) and to liquidity mining, in addition of course to the possibility of accessing the borrowing and lending options of the institutional DeFi, whose liquidity pools are accessible only to verified subjects, as are all Anubi Digital clients. All fees are credited monthly in crypto-to-crypto mode and, at the moment, they vary, depending on the cryptocurrency and the solution chosen, approximately from 3.5% up to 20% per year.

Anubi Digital also offers a complete integrated suite of tax, legal and notary services designed to allow its clients to address and resolve issues of taxation, transfer of ownership and succession of cryptocurrencies.