Anubi Digital: keeps and makes Bitcoin work in DeFi

Anubi Digital is underway: among the first companies in the world to provide access to institutional DeFi, which guarantees a regulated approach to decentralized finance in full compliance with the best security and compliance standards.

2021 was another year of great development for the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In a context of exponential growth that sees an increase, even in Italy, the interest in i Digital Assets, some challenges arise related to their possession: how to keep them safely? How to use them to generate value over time? How to manage the tax aspects? How to access DeFi opportunities in compliance with compliance if you are an institutional entity?

To meet these needs, Anubi Digital (www.anubidigital.com): the first Italian platform for active custody that “makes it work“The main cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Aave, the USDC and USDT stablecoins and numerous others in the course of 2022), offering their customers simple and autonomous access to the main value generation options (staking, liquidity mining, lending ) and a suite of specific services of a fiscal, legal and notary nature related to the possession of crypto.

Anubi Digital: Italy’s first gateway to institutional DeFi

A distinctive and highly valuable feature of Anubi Digital is that it has become part of Aave Arc, the first and only institutional DeFi protocol (permissioned), born from the partnership between Aave (primary DeFi protocol) and Fireblocks (a leading company for of custody). On December 17, 2021, Anubi Digital was the first company in the world to deposit liquidity in the Aave Arc institutional pool, effectively ushering in a new era for decentralized finance.

The Anubi Digital platform thus represents the first Italian gateway to the world of Digital Assets, for all regulated parties who, in the absence of compliance, have so far not been able to take advantage of the opportunities of this new market. Each user who registers on the Anubi Digital platform is approved through the KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure and in compliance with the AML (Anti Money Laundering) procedures, offering private and institutional entities the opportunity to operate in full compliance with the rules in force. and the forthcoming MiCA regulation.

Safe custody: passive and active

Among the strengths of Anubi Digital there is also the guarantee for cryptocurrency owners of a reliable and safe case, which is divided into passive and active.

• Passive

Customers, by registering and opening their account, can independently transfer their cryptocurrencies purchased on any exchange and their NFTs, keeping them in total peace of mind (also thanks to an insurance that covers 100% of passive custody) within a infrastructure, under Italian law, which represents the state of the art for the custody of Digital Assets according to the most stringent standards of reliability and security.

• Activate

For those who want to increase their amount of cryptocurrencies during the possession phase, Anubi Digital allows you to choose between numerous staking options (huge investments in technology have allowed the company to become a validator of Polkadot, Kusama and Ethereum) and liquidity mining , in addition of course to the possibility of accessing the borrowing and lending options of the institutional DeFi, whose liquidity pools are accessible only to verified subjects, as are all Anubi Digital customers. All fees are credited monthly in crypto-to-crypto mode and, at the moment, they vary, depending on the cryptocurrency and the solution chosen, approximately from 3.5% up to 20% per year.

Tax, legal and tenure notary services

Anubi Digital also offers a complete integrated suite of tax, legal and notary services designed to allow its clients to address and resolve issues of taxation, transfer of ownership and succession of cryptocurrencies.

The team

The vision and execution capacity demonstrated so far by Anubi Digital, and already recognized by the market in the first two financing rounds for a total of 3.5 million Euros finalized even before the operational start, is supported by the great expertise of the Co-Founders: Diego D’Aquilio, active in the crypto world since 2015, Adriano Marconetto, over 20 years of experience in the tech world and Federico Nitidi, who has built activities in Italy, Israel and the United States in the context of DeFi. The team is also supported by a high-level Advisory Board which sees three figures with complementary know-how such as: Stefano Bernardi, Co-Founder of Semantic.vc, among the first in Italy to deal with crypto; Davide Mereghetti, former UniCredit top executive and Fabio Vaccarono, current CEO of Pegaso Multiversity after a long experience at the helm of Google Italy and as Vice President of Alphabet.