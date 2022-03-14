Anuel AA: 10 things you didn’t know about the Puerto Rican singer | Curiosities | Music | Puerto Rican Celebrities | FAME

What happened to Anuel AA? The rapper is one of the most important Puerto Rican celebrities and has earned a name within the urban genre internationally. Karol G’s ex-partner, the popular Bichota, has been gaining more followers on social networks, so we tell you little-known details of the biography of the singer who began in this way his love story with Yailin La Más Viral.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA cannot forget Karol G and this would be the test

Without a doubt, the popular artist has marked urban music as one of the pioneers of latin trap. Her career in music began in 2010 and has been filled with success until today. She knows more than she has been Biography of the always controversial interpreter.

Anuel AA when he was in a relationship with Karol G. (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

10 LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT ANUEL AA

10. His real name

Although it is more than evident that Anuel AA is a stage name, few know what the name of the Puerto Rican rapper really is. The artist was registered with the name of Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago. She was born in Carolina on November 26, 1992, so in 2022, she will be the age of 30 years.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA and the time he faced Cosculluela in a ‘tiraera’

9. Who is the father of Anuel AA?

Anuel AA’s father is called Joseph Gazmey and is a renowned businessman in the music industry, to the point that he became vice president of Sony Music in Puerto Rico. Furthermore, he studied at Berklee College of Music.

MORE INFORMATION: The radical change of look of Yailin La Más Viral, the girlfriend of Anuel AA

Anuel AA and his famous tattoos. (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

8. The Singer Studios

For this reason, little Anuel AA had a high-level education in different prestigious schools in Puerto Rico. Furthermore, it has been known that he learned to play piano.

7. His first success

The first song by Anuel AA that was a success is titled “The occasion”. The theme has exceeded 640 million views on YouTube. The theme has the collaboration of Archangel, Ozuna and The ghetto.

Anuel AA in a photograph for his social networks. (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

6. When he was arrested

One of Anuel AA’s most critical moments was when he became arrested outside the disco Tobacco & Rum In Puerto Rico. This happened on April 3, 2016, at the time he was leaving said nightclub.

5. He was in prison

After being arrested, the puerto rican rapper He was sentenced to five years in prison for the crime of illegal possession of firearms, along with three companions. However, his sentence was reduced to 30 months in a federal prison.

Anuel AA when he was in a relationship with Karol G. (Photo: Karol G / Instagram)

4. Banned from radio

It has also been known that different spokes at an international level they avoid passing their songs, even though they are very popular, because of the explicit content about sex and the street.

3. A media engagement

After the dark moment of jail, Anuel AA announced his romance with singer Karol Gwith whom I had recorded “guilty” in 2011, a success that continues to be heard to this day. Both became engaged in February 2019, although they later separated.

Anuel AA with his son Pablo Anuel. (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

2. Has a son

Anuel AA has a child with his ex-wife Astrid Cuevas. the little one is called Paul Anuel, according to international media. Not much is known about the child’s life.

1. His fight with Ivy Queen

Finally, in 2019, Anuel AA and Ivy Queen They entered into a discussion on social networks because the rapper questioned whether she was considered the “queen of reggaeton”, when that place had already won her partner at the time, Carol G.

Anuel AA shared the images on Instagram with the caption “Karol G gave me Batman’s car.”