Anuel AA after marrying Yailin la Más Viral, becomes a father with another woman

With less than a week to celebrate his wedding with Yailin The Most Viral, it has been revealed that Anuel AA became the father of a girl.

In accordance with People in spanish, Finally The daughter was born that the singer had with Melissa Vallecilla, a woman from Texas who a few months ago said she was pregnant with the reggaeton player.

“Welcome my love. Thank you for bringing us so much happiness! We love you!”the 28-year-old wrote at the bottom of a series of photos she shared on Instagram.

Melissa Vallecilla presented her newborn daughter

Photo: Instagram @meli__valle

It’s known that the newborn will be named Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla, and although the singer has not spoken on social networks, the little girl bears her last name.

How did Anuel AA meet the mother of his daughter?

It was last March when the program “El Gordo y la Flaca” revealed details of the four-month passing romance that Anuel had with Melissa, whom he supposedly met at a rapper Drake’s party, in September 2021.

Apparently, Since Anuel AA found out about the young woman’s pregnancy, he agreed to take a paternity test. which came out positive. However, when she started her relationship with Yailin The Most Viral, He stopped communicating with Melissa and disregarded his daughter.

Anuel AA is currently in Spain, where he will begin a long tour, so he communicated it to his followers on his Instagram account. Meanwhile, his now wife, Yailin La Más Viral, has also remained silent on the subject.

Recommended video: This was the wedding of Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral