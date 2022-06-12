Anuel AA and Yailin got married by civilian in the Dominican Republic | People | Entertainment

After several months of speculation and rumours, the artists Anuel AA and Yailinwho calls herself the most viral, signed this Friday, June 10, the documents of their civil union in the Dominican Republic, as reported by space Alofoke Radio Show.

For his followers, this new step in their lives confirms the love that artists have for each other And the congratulations were not long in coming.

This is how the love story of the now spouses Anuel AA and Yailin ‘The most viral’ arose

“We were married from day one.”The rapper from the Dominican Republic said days ago when she recalled the first date with the Puerto Rican where they danced bachata together. “He stroked my hair, little hugs, kisses. But that’s it. Two days of nothing, we spent two days sleeping together normally, just cuddling”.

The vocalist of Legends never die added that what initially attracted him to the Dominican was her humility and sweet personality. “You see her all rough, but when you meet her, He is the most humane and humble person you have ever met.”, he said to Peopleand added that they both share similar personalities.

today both reaffirmed their affection in a spontaneous and informal ceremony who had the announcer as a witness Santiago Matias Real, who subsequently made their union known to the public.

“I love you, I never imagined this moment, nor how it felt. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me this happiness that I am living with you. I hope this lasts for years and years together and giving us all the love in the world every day that passes. And thank you for making me your wife”, an emotional Yailin wrote.

The bride and groom dressed in casual outfits in front of the judge: she a top low-cut and a light blue jean, while he wore black (shirt and jacket), white glasses and cap.