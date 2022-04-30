Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral shake before a new and unexpected decision

Anuel AA paralyzed social networks by giving the first car to his fiancee Yailin La Más Viral, but now the Dominican left everyone impressed with the unexpected decision that appeared in his Bentley. Keep reading…

Anuel AA next to the singer Yailin The Most Viral make up the most famous couple of the moment, to the point that the magazine People in spanish He gave them a special interview that caused a sensation among all his fans and public opinion with revelations that left more than one speechless.

Since the king of trap announced his engagement to the Dominican, to whom he gave an expensive diamond ring, Internet users have not stopped talking about their idyll that surprised many, especially those who still remembered his previous romance with Carol Gmarking an unexpected before and after.

Obviously, before the panorama, the fans wondered if the interpreter of “McGregor” He would give her cars just as he did with Bichota, a novelty that did not take long because during the month of March, the Dominican generated a multitude of reactions by posing in several photographs wearing tiny red underwear next to a very expensive truck of prestigious British automotive brand.

The model where the fiancée of Anuel AA it’s a magnificent Bentley Bentayga of the year, extraordinary sports SUV of the most sophisticated of its kind with 5 seats, which reaches from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds) achieving a maximum speed of 290 km /h (180 mph), under a powerful V8 engine.

As for the interior of the vehicle, it is impressive, comfortable and luxurious, becoming the most expensive gift that the singer gives to a couple, arousing a multitude of reactions on social networks before Yailin’s first car.

However, the singer revealed in a video from his Bentleywhat the couple decided to adopt a small pet which was unexpected for all their fanshugging him with great affection, a recording that you can see at the end of this note.

